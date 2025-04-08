Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Hutton has weighed in on the recent links between Greg Taylor and Rangers.

Both Celtic and Rangers are expected to oversee some changes this summer, with players due to both arrive and depart. One huge angle that has emerged recently is a potential crossover between the two clubs.

Celtic’s Greg Taylor is expected to leave Parkhead at the end of the season following the expiration of his contract. Football Insider reported that the Hoops had held talks with the defender last year over a potential new contract but nothing came of the conversation.

Now, Taylor is due to depart and a number of clubs are already lining up to enter negotiations over signing him on a free contract. According to the same Football Insider report, Rangers are a surprise package who have entered the running for soon-to-be free agent Taylor.

Rangers interested in signing Greg Taylor from Celtic

The report claims that Rangers are ‘keen on convincing’ Taylor to cross the Glasgow divide and sign for his rivals in the summer. The 27-year-old has been with Celtic for almost six years and has enjoyed a glittering career with the Hoops.

Since his arrival from Kilmarnock in 2019, Taylor has won ten trophies and was named in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year for the 2022/23 season. With more than 200 appearances under his belt in green and white, Taylor will leave a legacy behind him but crossing into enemy territory and signing for Rangers could undo a lot of that.

That’s according to Alan Hutton, anyway. The pundit has warned Taylor away from making a move to Rangers and the player himself is also aware of how much damage such a transfer could do.

The FI report claims that Taylor knows a move to Rangers would ‘cause an uproar’ among the Celtic fans. While there are other interested clubs in the mix, Taylor will ‘assess all other options’ first before he even considers a move to Rangers.

Alan Hutton warns Greg Taylor away from Rangers move

Any move to a direct rival is always going to ruffle feathers and Hutton doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Speaking on the latest Premier Sports Scottish Football Social Club, Hutton said: “Oh wow, I don’t know, I’ve never been in this situation. I know Kenny Miller has done it but that’s a huge call, isn’t it?

“When you think about everything that he’s won and everything he’s done at Celtic... Would he want to go to Rangers and kind of ruin that, if you want? From my point of view, I wouldn’t do it. If it was me, I wouldn’t do it, absolutely not. It brings a lot of heat, for me personally.”

Michael Stewart has a different point of view though, and believes it could be a smart move from Rangers.

“I actually floated this idea two or three weeks ago. From a Rangers perspective, yeah I would,” he said. “I don't know what Greg Taylor will be thinking, but from Rangers perspective, it's a free transfer and he is in the Scotland squad so it's another Scottish player which is a huge asset.

“I don't know whether Greg Taylor would be interested but he's a quality player. But for me he's better than Jefte and he's better than (Ridvan) Yilmaz. So I would do it.”