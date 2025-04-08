Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Hoops and Scotland left-back will bring his six-year stay at Parkhead to an end this summer when his contract expires

Michael Stewart believes Rangers should be pulling out all the stops to try and lure departing Greg Taylor to cross the Old Firm divide when his Celtic contract expires at the end of the season.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers recently confirmed that the Scotland international will head for pastures new this summer, with returning Arsenal left-back and former fans’ favourite Kieran Tierney coming in as a direct replacement after inking a pre-contract agreement.

Taylor, who has been heavily linked with a surprise move to Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb, could be tempted by the possibility of working under Italy 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro.

However, the defender has also been tipped to remain in Scottish football by making the shock switch across the city to Ibrox and pundit Stewart believes the Gers hierarchy should be looking to convince Taylor that his future lies in Govan.

Speaking on the Premier Sports Scottish Football Social Club, he said: “I actually floated this idea two or three weeks ago. From a Rangers perspective, yeah I would. I don't know what Greg Taylor will be thinking, but from Rangers perspective, it's a free transfer and he is in the Scotland squad so it's another Scottish player which is a huge asset.

“I don't know whether Greg Taylor would be interested but he's a quality player. But for me he's better than Jefte and he's better than (Ridvan) Yilmaz. So I would do it.”

His view comes after Light Blues hero Kris Boyd recently suggested a move to Ibrox would make sense for Taylor. Speaking on the Scottish Sun's YouTube channel, he said: “It wouldn’t be the worst one for me for my club to have a little conversation with him. Could he switch sides in Glasgow?

“I know the rivalry between the two clubs but he’s Scottish and he ticks the boxes. You could ask the question. Greg has shown for a period of time now how consistent he has been. If he’s not going to be at Celtic, he wants to play regularly.”