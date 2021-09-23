The former Scotland and Partick Thistle keeper has been baffled by the support he receives from Hoops fans

Former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough has told Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou to “get his act together” after the club’s worst start to a league season in 23 years.

The Hoops have failed to win any of their opening three away fixtures in the Scottish Premiership this season, losing out to Hearts, Rangers and Livingston on Sunday.

Despite their mediocre form leaving them off the pace in the title race, the Australian head coach has proved to be hugely popular appointment with supporters due to his straight-talking approach and exciting new brand of football.

However, Partick Thistle legend Rough has expressed his doubts over Postecoglou and believes the fans support will turn if results don’t improve soon.

Celtic host Championship side Raith Rovers in the Premier Sports Cup quarter final at Parkhead tonight.

Speaking on the PLZ football show, Rough explained: “I think he’s very fortunate. I don’t know what he’s done to get a lot of the support.

“They’ve all bought into it. It is going to take time but it’s ok saying that – if you continually lose games, people lose confidence and winning games stops that.

“He really has to get his act together. They’re still not a settled side, they’re still not a settled back four or midfield.

“You don’t know who’s playing up front, you don’t know who’s playing out wide.

“At this stage of the season you should know eleven or thirteen players who are going to be in your first team.