Alan Shearer | Getty Images for Prime Video

Some of the headlines surrounding Rangers and Celtic right now.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a week of fallout and reflection in Glasgow after a Celtic derby win over Rangers.

The Hoops have been left buoyant after splashing some of their bulging cash reserves in the transfer window, and a 3-0 victory over their rivals has them thinking Brendan Rodgers is on for another title. There’s the small matter of Champions League football to come too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Rangers, however, angst is rife and soul-searching is in full effect with a five-point gap to make up on their rivals already. As we lurch into a weekend of international football, here are some of the headlines surrounding both teams.

Shearer’s Idah verdict

England icon Alan Shearer reckons Celtic have made a bold move in signing Adam Idah. The Republic of Ireland striker could start for his country against the Three Lions tonight and after a deal worth £9.5m brought him to Glasgow permanently from Norwich City. As quoted by Football Scotland, Shearer says Celtic have stuck their neck out for him.

He said: "Adam Idah got his permanent move to Celtic in the summer following a successful loan spell last season and this is an amazing opportunity to start against England, in Ireland.

“He’s played at every level for the Republic of Ireland, so getting that move to a big club like Celtic, is the move he wanted to stay in and around the Ireland team. He’ll be relishing the chance to play against England, so what an opportunity for him, what an atmosphere it’s going to be, and we’ll just have to wait and see how he does. I’d imagine he’d be so excited to play in that game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Celtic have put their neck on the line for him, they paid a decent fee after what he did last season on loan. It’s a huge football club, he’s playing in a brilliant atmosphere, so it’s an amazing chance for him to succeed in both Scotland and Ireland."

Gerrard’s Gers demand

The Liverpool icon and former Rangers boss’ affinity towards Ibrox appears to still be strong if his latest social media post to go by. He has put out the feelers to get his hands on some merchandise.

Now managing in the Saudi Pro League at Al Ettifaq, he has called on fans to help him get a hold of a picture that includes the lyrics to the famous Rangers song "The Blue Sea of Ibrox." He posted “I need this picture" followed by a union jack emoji. Gerrard is the last manager to have won the Premiership title for Rangers, back in 2021.