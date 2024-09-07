Alex Valle is pictured after signing for Celtic on loan from Barcelona. | SNS Group

A Barcelona superstar has addressed one of his teammates moving to Celtic on loan this summer.

Alex Valle has come into Celtic from the Catalan giant on a season-long loan deal. He will provide competition for Greg Taylor at the left-back position, who had been operating as Brendan Rodgers’ only senior option in that area for a period of time.

Lewandowski was at Hampden Park on Thursday night as Poland beat Scotland 3-2 in a Nations League match. It gave the former Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund a first-hand look at Scottish football and post-match, Lewandowski answered a question on Valle after his move to Celtic. His impact will all come down to minutes.

Asked how he believed Valle was going to cope in Scotland with Celtic, the Polish striker said: "You know, like every player, it depends how many minutes he's going to play.

"For us at Barcelona, we also know that if you want to play and you want to prove your performance, you have to be always ready. I know sometimes to play on the top level is not so easy.

"On Thursday night I saw some players from Scotland that know how to play football. We knew it would not be an easy game for us. That's why we appreciate these three points. But always we are trying to do our best. And if you are talking about the players from Scotland, you have also experienced players on the pitch. And also some young players who show that they want to be in the team."