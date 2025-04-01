Alan Shearer namedrops Celtic and Rangers fans in 'unique' Newcastle United claim

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Shearer has compared the fan culture in Glasgow to that of Newcastle United.

Alan Shearer has compared the diehard fan nature of his club Newcastle United to that of Celtic and Rangers. The iconic forward recently joined the jubilations as the Magpies celebrated the end of their significant trophy drought.

Newcastle drew a line under their 70-year wait for silverware by lifting the English Football League Cup last month. Eddie Howe, who was previously mentioned as a potential candidate for the Celtic job, guided his side to a statement victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

It was a fairytale run in the tournament for Newcastle. The Magpies beat the likes of Chelsea and Arsenal to set up their final showdown with Premier League title favourites Liverpool. A goal from Blyth-born Dan Burn set the tone for the clash, with hot transfer target Alexander Isak ensuring Newcastle were the ones to lift the cup.

As a result of his heroics in the final, as well as his efforts throughout the 2024/25 season, Burn enjoyed an England call-up under Thomas Tuchel and made his international debut against Albania. He was also awarded Freedom of Northumberland, alongside manager Howe.

Alan Shearer namedrops Celtic and Rangers fans in Newcastle comparison

On Saturday, Newcastle players and fans lapped up the moment as the open-top bus made its way through the streets lined with thousands of black and white jerseys. Shearer reflected on the thrilling scenes during his appearance on The Rest is Football podcast.

“We [Newcastle] just love our football, and we’ve been starved of success for so many years. I think it was just a relief that we eventually got over the line. And yeah, we love our football. It’s a life.

“I don’t think I’ve been anywhere in the country where you have nanas and grandas, mums and dads, young kids and everyone who wears the black and white shirt like the Newcastle people do.”

“And I think maybe in Liverpool or maybe in Glasgow for Rangers and Celtic, I don’t know, but it is very, very different and unique in Newcastle.”

Celtic’s push for Scottish Premiership title

Celtic have one hand on this season’s Scottish Premiership trophy thanks to another impressive run in the top flight. The Hoops have enjoyed a runaway season, asserting their dominance from the start.

Aberdeen started off by giving the Hoops a run for their money, going toe-to-toe with each Celtic result in the opening weeks. However, the Dons eventually fell away from the top two and Rangers have since worked their way back up into second place.

Celtic currently have a stellar 13-point over their Glasgow rivals, despite the Light Blues digging in their heels with two impressive performances in the last two derbies.

Brendan Rodgers’ side bounced back from their 3-2 defeat prior to the international break. They stamped their authority over Hearts in a statement 3-0 win last time out as Daizen Maeda continued his super form, showing exactly why clubs are falling over themselves to try and sign him this summer.