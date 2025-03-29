Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

How the Celtic players rated in the 3-0 victory over Hearts in the Scottish Premiership at Parkhead on Saturday afternoon

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rampant Celtic edged another step closer towards clinching the Scottish Premiership title as a Daizen Maeda doubled helped the soon-to-be-crowned champions to a 3-0 victory over top six hopefuls Hearts at Parkhead.

The Japanese attacker hit the 30-goal mark of an incredible campaign was a first-half brace amid ongoing discussions with club chiefs over signing a new contract. Manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed in the build-up to the match that Maeda - under contract until 2027 - is in talks over agreeing fresh terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the in-form versatile forward outlined just why that would prove a shrewd piece of business with his involvement in all three of the Hoops’ goals.

Finland international goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo deputised between the sticks in the absence of injured No.1 Kasper Schmeichel and he registered a clean sheet on his first league start.

The opening goal came after 17 minutes following a bright start from the visitors. A swift attacking move led captain Callum McGregor to release Maeda with a perfectly weighted through ball and the 27-year-old showed great composure to fire beyond the outstretched Craig Gordon.

Maeda’s second goal arrived shortly after being picked out by Nicolas Kuhn. He arrowed a header off the inside off a post before Jota raced in from the left-hand side of the box to slam home the rebound.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Wilson passed up a glorious chance to haul the Jambos back into the contest and any hope of a comeback was extinguished just before half-time when Kuhn threatened and crossed for the unmarked Maeda to slot home from close range for his 30th strike of the campaign.

Here, GlasgowWorld looks at how the Celtic players at Parkhead, according to WhoScored.com.

Subs used: Yang Hyun-jun (6.3), Luke McCowan (6), James Forrest (6), Paulo Bernardo (6.2)