Rangers manager Philippe Clement with coaches Alex Rae (centre), Brian Gilmour and Stephan Van Der Heyden | (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Rangers’ assistant had a moment that Celtic Park pounced on during the derby

Alex Rae’s booking at Parkhead has been the subject of laughs in the home stands and the commentary box in the latest Celtic vs Rangers clash.

Brendan Rodgers’ side headed into the game in high spirits after smashing their transfer record on Deadline Day with an £11m move for Arne Engels. Throw in moves for Auston Trusty and Luke McCowan, the Celtic boss’ squad has been bolstered having already won every competitve match they’ve played this season.

Rangers on the other hand have some criticism for their early season performances amid a summer rebuild on the basis of having to sell to buy, and the derby did not start well as they headed into half-time 2-0 down.

After Cyriel Dessers and Rabbi Matondo both fluffed chances, Celtic turned on their clinical streak with goals from Daizen Maeda and Kyogo. But it was a moment where referee John Beaton brandished a yellow to the Rangers assistant and former player that sparked some laughs.

After an incident on the pitch near the dugouts at Parkhead, the former battler was shown a yellow card. A roar went up in the stadium as he was yellow carded, and the Sky Sports commentary team were quick to seize on the moment.

Commentator Ian Crocker spotted the booking and said: “A yellow card for him which has gone down well in these parts.”

Co-commentator Neil McCann chipped in and said “he’s no stranger to a yellow card in this fixture surely” before Celtic hero Chris Sutton added “not like him to lose his head.”