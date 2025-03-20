Alistair Johnston has reacted to calls for him to move to a new league

In-form Celtic defender Alistair Johnston has played down speculation linking him with a summer move away from Glasgow and claims he is extremely grateful for the opportunity that the club have given him.

Canadian international Johnston arrived at Celtic in 2023 from CF Montréal in the MLS and previously enjoyed spells Nashville SC and Canadian side Vaughan Azzurri after making a name for himself at college level. Johnston described former Hoops star Victor Wanyama at the time as one of the key influencers around his decision having played alongside the Kenyan at Montreal.

"He's played at some massive clubs: Spurs, Southampton, Celtic. And he said everything else paled in comparison to Celtic. ... So he said, 'Look, mate, it's the perfect club for you. You'll love it over there. It'll fit your style, how you want to play the game and your passion for the game as well,” explained Johnston, via MLS.com.

Wanyama’s prediction proved prophetic and Johnston’s career has gone from strength to strength since signing for Celtic, with the right-back winning six major honours since his arrival.

Canada boss fires dig at quality of Scottish football

Former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch believes Scottish football is too easy for Alistair Johnston and has claimed the 26-year-old needs to be challenged in a bigger way. Marsch is currently in charge of the Canadian national team and is preparing for the upcoming World Cup in 2026 where the country will host the tournament alongside USA and Mexico.

Speaking about Johnston, he hinted that he would like to see the defender move away from Scotland, he said, via the Daily Record: "There are some weeks when I watch Alistair and I think… the games are too easy for him. At some point, players do need to be challenged in a bigger way.”

Johnston has recorded four goals and seven assists in 26 league appearances this term and is firmly on course to add to his list of major honours with the Hoops.

Alistair Johnston opens up about Celtic future

Alistair Johnston - who is contracted until 2029 - insists he is settled on Scottish shores with his fiancée Peyton Pesavento and dog Salem. He told The Guardian : “I’m in no rush to take a Scottish dog out of Scotland. That’d be its own challenge.I don’t take for granted what an unbelievable opportunity this club has [given me].”

Johnston was part of the team which lost to Rangers last time out but insists he loves the highs and lows of playing in a Celtic shirt and adds that he has formed a close relationship with the fans and the values they like to see from someone who dons the famous green and white kit.

He added: "I see what the club means to people. I understand that if I’m a fan of a club like this, what would I like to see from my players? I’m honest with my work, defensively love a tackle, love being physical. I’m a bit football mad.

"I love the city. [It’s] the biggest fish bowl in all of Europe. Everyone knows who you are. You don’t know if they love you or hate you but you know they know who you are. I’m not famous outside of maybe a 30-mile radius of Glasgow city centre … but what a radius.”