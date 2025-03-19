Celtic make firm decision on future of 'important' player amid links with Everton

Celtic have made their stance clear amid interest show in this key Parkhead player.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic are well-known for housing incredible talent and eventually selling them for big cash offers. So many huge players we know today have enjoyed stints in Glasgow, including Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and much-loved striker Odsonne Edouard.

Last summer, the Hoops sold star midfielder Matt O’Riley to Brighton and Hove Albion for £25 million and, naturally, as they approach another Scottish Premiership title, their players are once again in the limelight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic have already offloaded Kyogo Furuhashi this year, while the likes of Alistair Johnston and Nicolas Kuhn are just a couple who have been attracting interest. It’s impossible to know the club’s stance on every player with rivals interested in them, but one man in particular has been ruled not for sale.

Celtic stance firm on Cameron Carter-Vickers

According to Football Insider, Celtic will ‘block any moves’ other clubs might attempt for their defender this summer. Former Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers chief scout Mick Brown has also revealed that if anyone is to convince the Hoops to cash in, it will take a ‘significant transfer fee’ to get a deal over the line.

It was reported earlier this month that Everton have been eyeing a potential move for the Celtic powerhouse, as they seek a replacement for Michael Keane.

However, it is said that Celtic are eager to Carter-Vickers at Parkhead beyond the end of this season as they look to keep this positive momentum ticking over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hoops remain 13 points ahead of closest rivals Rangers in the Scottish Premiership table, and could wrap the title up as early as April if results from both Glasgow sides go their way. You can find out more about how soon the Hoops could be crowned champions right here.

Ex scout plays down Carter-Vickers links to Premier League

Speaking to Football Insider, Brown stressed how he believes Carter-Vickers will not be making a move back to the Premier League. The highly rated centre-back swapped out England for Scotland permanently in 2022.

After a successful loan move he joined the ranks of the Hoops full-time from Tottenham Hotspur and penned a contract extension last January, extending his stay until 2029. Carter-Vickers is a key part of Rodgers’ squad, and has made 36 appearances in all competitions so far throughout this season.

“Carter-Vickers is an important player for Celtic. He’s gone up to Scotland and made himself a key player for Brendan Rodgers. But I’m not quite convinced he’d play such a major role in a Premier League team,” Brown said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t think there will be too many clubs after him unless the asking price is one that suits them, but Celtic aren’t going to let him go for cheap. They don’t want to lose him and I expect they’ll be prepared to turn down the interest in him.

“They’re in the Champions League and always competing for all of the domestic trophies, so I don’t think he’s going to have his head turned. Like I say, I think it would be a surprise if he moved back to the Premier League, not just because Celtic don’t want to sell but because there are better options out there.”