The Scottish champions have completed a deal to sign one of Canada’s World Cup starters.

Celtic have announced the signing of Canadian international Alistair Johnston on a five-year deal ahead of the January transfer window.

The Hoops are not resting on their laurels, even with a nine-point lead over Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Ange Postecoglou’s men have impressed so far this season, and they look a solid bet to retain their league title.

After an impressive summer window, they are already stepping up their winter recruitment drive, agreeing a deal to sign right-back Johnston from MLS side CF Montreal. The 24-year-old will head to Scotland fresh off the back of a World Cup campaign with Canada when he started all three group stage games.

Johnston, who has played in the Major Soccer League for the last two years, across stints with Montreal and Nashville SC, can play as an out-and-out right-back or on the right side of a back three. He already has 33 caps for Canada, and will be hoping to remain a big part of his nation’s plans in the lead up to Canada’s joint-hosting of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking about his decision to join Celtic, Johnston told the club website: “When a club like Celtic comes calling, it will turn any footballer’s head, and especially for myself, growing up in a British household, Celtic was one of the clubs that is near and dear to our hearts. And for me, it’s one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“Just to hear that this was a club that was interested in me, and to see the project the coaching staff have and the progress that this team and this club continues to make in Europe as well, it’s really exciting.

“Ange really was the one who sold me on it. I think for every single footballer, you want it to be the perfect fit, and you want to go somewhere that, not only do you feel that you’re a part of something and you feel that you’re wanted, but at the same time, it’s a good sporting fit as well. And based on what he said he’s looking to do with this squad and this club in the next couple of years, it felt like a perfect fit.

“He’s looking for young, driven players who want to take that next step and compete at the highest level, compete in the top stages of Europe and, for me, that was something which just called out to me and it felt right.

“From everything I’ve heard, he’s a top manager and his whole coaching staff have just got glowing reviews from everyone I’ve talked to, so that was another thing which was a big selling point for me on Celtic, and just absolutely made it a home run for me to make the move to Celtic Park.”

Johnston already has family in Scotland, and his move will become official on January 1, when the winter window officially opens.

Speaking of his latest signing, manager Ange Postecoglou said: “I’m delighted. He’s someone we identified pretty early on as somebody we think can add to our club.

“He’s had an interesting career path where he’s had to work very hard to get to where he is, and we’re very happy to conclude the deal and knowing he was going to the World Cup, I think he performed well there as well.

“He’s really keen to come across and take the next step in his career, and I think he’ll be a great fit in our dressing-room, and he’ll definitely add something to our football as well.

“He’s predominantly played on the right side of defence, at centre-back or right-back. He’s very good technically, very good going forward and also a really strong competitor and he doesn’t mind the physical aspects of the game, and as I said, I think he’ll add something to our club.”

