The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and headlines on Friday

Celtic and Rangers have returned to training as they begin preparations ahead of the return to domesic action in just under a fortnight’s time.

Ange Postecoglou will take his Hoops side to Portugal next week for some warm-weather training, while new Rangers manager Michael Beale admits he’s still at the “assessing stage” with his squad after cancelling their scheduled behind close door friendly against Swansea City.

Here are the latest headlines involving the two Glasgow clubs today:

Kobayashi touches down in Glasgow

New Celtic signing Yuki Kobayashi has arrived in Glasgow ahead of linking up with his new team mates in training next week.

The former Vissel Kobe centre-back agreed a five-year deal from the J-League outfit last month and will be formally registered as a Hoops player when the transfer window opens on January 1.

The 22-year-old was given a special send off by the Japanese club before boarding his flight to Glasgow ahead of starting the next chapter in his career.

Kobayashi uploaded a farewell message to Vissel Kobe fans yesterday. He wrote: “I’m off to Celtic! I will do my best.” He was pictured holding the green and white Hoops scarf above his head in front of a wall display reading: “Welcome to Glasgow. Welcome home,” ahead of his official unveiling.

Former Celtic midfielder to join fifth Italian club

Ex-Celtic and Hibs midfielder Liam Henderson is in line to play for his FIFTH Italian club, with Serie A outfit Spezia reportedly interested in signing him.

The 26-year-old, who became the first Scottish player to play in Italy’s top-flight since Graeme Souness with Sampdoria in 1986, is being tracked by Little Eagles (Aquilotti) technical director Eduardo Macia.

Henderson originally signed for Bari four years ago and has since had spells at Hellas Verona and Lecce before signing for Empoli last year in a £1.5million deal. He has made 14 appearance this season.

Spezia manager Luca Gotti has been given the green light to invest in his squad when the transfer window opens next month and Henderson is top of his wishlist.

He has been touted for a potential call-up to Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad and Henderson recently confessed it would be another massive achievement for him to represent his country.

Speaking as a guest on The Big Interview podcast with Graham Hunter, he said: “It would mean the world to me to play with Scotland. When you start playing football you dream about playing for your national team.”

Carragher details ‘obvious’ Gers boss trait

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher believes new Rangers boss Michael Beale has been destined to become his own manager for 10 years.

Beale joined the Reds coaching set-up as under-23 level in 2012 while Carragher was coming to the end of his glittering Anfield career and he immediately identified the Englishman’s managerial abilities, insisting he was destined for the dugout from an early stage.

The 42-year-old stepped into his first manager’s role with QPR in the summer before accepting the vacant Gers job earlier this week.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “It was obvious since being in Liverpool’s academy that Mick Beale has wanted a crack in management. A great start at QPR, a big jump to Rangers - a huge club. It was obvious at some stage he was going to take that step from QPR.

“There was a lot of talk he would move into the Premier League, but with ties at Rangers, having worked there and being successful alongside Steven Gerrard at the time. He has tasted that before and I’m sure he is well aware of how big it is.”

Ex-Gers striker joins Championship club on trial

Rangers flop striker Florian Kamberi has joined Huddersfield Town on trial as he looks to win a deal ahead of the transfer window.

Florian Kamberi of Sheffield Wednesday in action

The Swiss frontman had a short loan spell in Glasgow from fellow top-flight rivals Hibernian in 2020 before the Covid pandemic and follows Ibrox legend Kenny Miller, who recently moved to the English Championship side as a first-team coach.

Kamberi has since struggled to settle back in his homeland after signing for St Gallen. He joined Sheffield Wednesday on a temporary stint, scoring just four goals in 23 appearances and now appears to be on the move again.