The Hoops are closing in on the full-back after clinching an agreement with the MLS outfit

Celtic are reportedly close to finalising a £3million deal to sign Canadian international Alistair Johnston - with 10 per cent of the transfer fee going directly to the defender.

The 24-year-old right-back, who featured for his country as they were knocked out of the World Cup after losing 4-1 to Croatia on Sunday, spoke of his pride at being linked with a move to the Scottish champions last week.

He came up against Josip Juranovic in Doha - the man he could be set to replace when the transfer window officially opens on January 1 or in the summer. He has yet to agree a new contract with the Parkhead club amid strong interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

Johnston has impressed for MLS side CF Montreal and the Daily Record claim Celtic are willing to pay up to £3m to secure his services. It is claimed £300,000 will be banked by the player as part of the deal with negotiations taking place over the last 48 hours.

Capped 32 times by the Canucks, Johnston should face no issues getting a work permit in place given his mum is of Northern Irish citizenship and he could be set to battle it out with Anthony Ralston for a place in manager Ange Postecoglou’s starting XI.

BBC commentator Steve Wilson revealed a deal for Johnston was already complete during the Canada vs Croatia match, stating: “The right-sided defender for Canada, Alistair Johnston, I’m told that a fee has been agreed and he will be joining Celtic after the World Cup.”