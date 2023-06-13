Hoops majority shareholder Dermot Desmond has touched down in Glasgow as he steps up the club’s search for Ange Postecoglou’s replacement.

Brendan Rodgers is preparing for a crunch meeting with Celtic major shareholder Dermot Desmond in London this week as he considers the possibility of a return to Parkhead - four years after quitting the club for Leicester City.

The Northern Irishman held preliminary talks with chief executive Michael Nicholson and finance director Chris McKay at his family holiday home in Mallorca over the weekend after Hoops supremo Desmond made the 50-year-old his first-choice candidate to replace Ange Postecoglou.

Amid increased managerial speculation, the Irish billionaire arrived at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday afternoon by private jet ahead of tabling a formal offer to bring Rodgers back to Glasgow’s East End, with an official announcement expected in the coming days if Rodgers decides to accept the role.

According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic can offer a Premier League-level salary and would give him a ‘significant transfer budget’ this summer. Should Rodgers return for a second stint, it would be viewed as one of the biggest surprises of the summer.

With that in mind, we has looked back at Rodgers hugely successful first spell in charge of Celtic. Winning two domestic Trebles - one of which was achieved after going an entire season unbeaten, we revisit and rank all 28 signings made during his two-and-a-half year spell between 2016 and February 2019.

1 . All 28 Brendan Rodgers Celtic transfers revisited

2 . Moussa Dembele - 9/10 £500k from Fulham (June 2016) - 94 games, 51 goals Photo: SNS Group Sammy Turner

3 . Kolo Toure - 5/10 Free transfer from Liverpool (July 2016) - 17 games, 0 goals

4 . Scott Sinclair - 9/10 £3m from Aston Villa (Aug 2016) - 167 games, 62 goals