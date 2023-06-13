The Northern Irishman will sit down with the Hoops majority shareholder for crunch talks in London this week.

Brendan Rodgers will hold make-or-break discussions with Celtic’s major shareholder Dermot Desmond in person to discuss a possible return to Parkhead.

The Northern Irishman spoke to Hoops chief executive Michael Nicholson and finance director Chris McKay at a property he owns in Mallorca on Saturday after the pair flew in by private jet to meet with the 50-year-old in person. Those ‘positive’ initial talks are believed to have went well with the former ‘Invincible’ Parkhead boss.

Rodgers had planned to take a lengthy break from football after leaving Premier League outfit Leicester City following a five-year spell - the club he left Celtic for under a cloud. He previously won SEVEN trophies during his time in Glasgow’s East End during a highly successful three-year stint.

According to the Daily Mail, Rodgers will now travel to London to meet supremo Desmond after being the recipient of two phone calls from the Irish billionaire, who is leading the club’s search for a new manager following Ange Postecoglou’s departure.

Those conversations are thought to have persuaded Rodgers to listen to a presentation pitched to him face-to-face by Nicholson and McKay outlining the current structure in place behind the scenes, which the Daily Record claim ‘emphasised their ambitions’ to make further progress in the Champions League.

It is believed Rodgers features at the top of Desmond’s list of potential candidates as he weighs up a second spell. The ex-Liverpool boss faced a furious backlash from fans when he decided to leave the club rather abruptly for the King Power Stadium in February 2019, with many vowing never to forgive their then-manager who was labelled a “fraud” during a well-documented banner display.

His wife Charlotte was left badly shaken when masked intruders broke into the family home and fled with some Celtic memorabilia just days after he left the city to begin work at Leicester. It is partly for that reason why Rodgers has asked for time to consider his next move.

However, Rodgers could be tempted to change the narrative that he left behind by accepting an offer to return with some supporters likely to have a change of heart providing he continues to bring success to the club.

Desmond is understood to have made it clear he would want assistant John Kennedy to remain at Parkhead and team up with Rodgers for a second time after previously establishing a close working relationship, despite the recent advances of new Tottenham boss Postecoglou who wants to take his former No.2 to North London with him.