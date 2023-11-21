The former Sheffield United and Leeds United manager was meant to retire, but can't get enough of the game.

Former Sheffield United and Leeds United manager Neil Warnock has admitted he 'always wanted to have a go' at managing Celtic and Rangers, and is still not quite ready to consider retirement yet.

The 74-year-old had previously announced his retirement from football in 2022 but came back into the dugout for a very brief spell at Huddersfield Town this year. Speaking to Sky Sports about his love of Scottish football, Warnock teased that he wouldn't be able to turn down a 'challenge' in the New Year.

The experienced manager, who has also spent time at Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Crystal Palace, perhaps ruled himself out of contention for any Celtic job by admitting his allegiance towards Rangers just moments after. He said: "I've always wanted to have a go at Celtic and Rangers. I love Rangers. I'm a Rangers fan, only because Ally McCoist is Rangers. It's me and him against Alan Brazil, who's mad Celtic.

"I remember going to Celtic when Gordon Strachan was there and he invited me into the office, a great day. The passion of Celtic and Rangers fans!

"I've always thought the same of Edinburgh. Hibernian - Nick Montgomery, one of my old players, is managing the Hibs side. I hope they do really well.

"I remember applying for the Aberdeen job once and I never got a reply at all. I asked Laurent D'Jaffo, one of my ex-players who was at Aberdeen, 'What's it like up there, Laurent?' He went, 'Gaffer, it's the only place the seagulls never land. The coldest place on earth!'

Philippe Clement has hit the ground running at Rangers. (Image: Getty Images)

"I never got a reply to Aberdeen but you just don't know what's around the corner. I'm fascinated with challenges now, that's what I want to do. If there was another one after Christmas I'd take it on."

Warnock left Huddersfield Town in September on good terms, having helped the club avoid relegation from the Championship in the season previous. Upon leaving, Warnock's longtime assistant said: “Come January or whenever it may be, we’ll be in somewhere again if there’s a job available. It was a shock when I was told [about his departure] but if anything, it’s whetted my appetite to go again.”