The Belgian boss has been thrilled with his side's progress in recent weeks but is demanding further improvement

Phillipe Clement is yet to taste defeat as Rangers manager after guiding his side to a vital 2-1 Europa League win over Sparta Prague at Ibrox on Thursday.

And while the Belgian boss is delighted with the progress his team are making both on and off the park, he was quick to stress to importance of staying grounded and his players not becoming over confident as a result of their recent upturn in form.

Goals from Danilo and Todd Cantwell had the Light Blues firmly in the driving seat against the Czech champions following an impressive first-half display, but they had to dig deep in the closing stage after conceding a 77th minute goal to Lukas Haraslin.

Clement had previously spoken about the need to improve the overall physical fitness of his squad and he was thrilled to see his players finally starting to reap the rewards for all the hard work being done on the training pitch.

However, he is now demanding a complete 90 minute performance after confessing he would've liked to see his side put the game to bed much earlier.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Clement admitted: "I have seen a lot of things that I wanted to see with the ball and without the ball. The team is growing week by week but I want them to play this football for 90 minutes, we're not there yet. You see in the second half we drop a little bit in our intensity and tempo with the ball.

"The ideal scenario would've been to score a third goal earlier and kill the belief of the opponent. But in the end we have to be very happy because it's a very important win."

Pundits Ally McCoist and Derek McInnes then pointed out the improvements made by the team without the ball and Clement added: "It's a very important part of football. We don't have the ball all the time, we want to be the dominant team and we want to have the ball as much as possible. But in the team I want to play, everybody needs to work hard. Also the strikers.

"Every game you need to look at the details to your knowledge. How to press, who to press, who are the weak links. And on the ball to find the spaces. And it's a lot of work of a lot of people - my analysts and staff.

"We talked about that and the basics. And about getting the synergy back with the fans because it was gone. It's all about hard work. The most important thing is to do things together and that's about work on the training ground, work with the videos to show what we have to do.