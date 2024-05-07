Giorgos Giakoumakis was once with Celtic

Giorgos Giakoumakis has revealed how a rejected pay rise ultimately moved him out the door at Celtic.

The Greek international was vying with Kyogo for a starting role in Ange Postecoglou’s team during just over 18 months in Glasgow before moving to the MLS with Atlanta United. He netted an impressive 26 times in 57 games and has kept up an impressive strike rate in America with 24 in 39.

He scooped the Newcomer of the Year award last term, with his debut campaign enough to fend off Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami. Now speaking on his exit from Celtic, Giakoumakis has revealed a pay increase was rejected by the club.

The 29-year-old claimed on the latest Offside with Taylor Twellman: "I said, ‘Okay, you know what? Now you have to give me what I deserve. I was waiting. And then they said no.

“It’s a massive club, and the fans are making it a massive club. They (the fans) just breathe for football. Nothing else. Nothing else."

The wet terrain of Scotland was also mentioned as he enjoys the drier climate of Atlanta, with a Danish move also banished. Giakoumakis added: "At the end of the day, I was like 'do I want to go there again with this s*** weather - maybe even worse than Glasgow?' One year in Glasgow and I went out with my son in the park one time.

“That is miserable. I said (to Midtjylland) 'thank you, but I at least need the normal weather' - that was the reason. Carlos [Bocanegra, Atlanta vice president and technical director] was the only one, the only director that flew to Glasgow just to meet me.