New signings Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate impressed on their debuts in front of a capacity crowd at Parkhead

Daizen Maeda put Celtic 1-0 up after just four minutes.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is adamant his side will continue to improve with each game after returning from the winter break with a dominant 2-0 win over Hibernian in front of a capacity crowd at Parkhead.

A debut goal from striker Daizen Maeda after just three minutes, a penalty from Josip Juranovic and a man of the match display from fellow debutant Reo Hatate capped off an impressive night’s work for the Hoops.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victory extended Celtic’s unbeaten Premiership run to 15 games as they narrowed the gap on leaders Rangers, who travel north to face Aberdeen on Tuesday, to three points.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou celebrates the 2-0 win over Hibs.

Speaking to Celtic TV, Postecoglou said: “We started really well, I thought we were really bright for the first 30-35 minutes and played at a good tempo.

“We created a lot of chances again and were a bit wasteful in front of goal. We weren’t as dominant in the second half in terms of creating opportunities but we still had most of the control in the game.

“There’s a fine balance with the boys not playing in three weeks and being fresh but then looking a bit rusty in some of our passing as well, but hopefully that will improve.

“The boys (Maeda and Hatate) did well. It was an advantage getting them in from the first training session, they’ve had a good week to 10 days with the boys, which helped them settle in.

“They’re both naturally fit guys anyway, so I wasn’t concerned too much. It was just about them understanding the game.

“I thought today was a good game to expose them to what it’s like playing for this football club at home.”

There were further positives for the Hoops boss with Yosuke Ideguchi coming off the bench, alongside Giorgos Giakoumakis and Jota who marked their return to action from knee and hamstring injuries.

Celtic’s Daizen Maeda and Reo Hatate impressed on their debuts.

Ahead of another busy month of fixtures, Postecoglou reckons the strength in depth he can now call upon will prove vital during the remainder of the season.

He added: “There are plenty of games coming up, so we will need all of them and there will be plenty of opportunities for them to get some game time.

“We struggled at times with absences during the first half of the season but we’ve got a strong enough squad now to withstand that and we’ll give game time to guys to make sure they’re ready to go.”

Goalscorer Josip Juranovic was full of praise for his new Japanese team-mates who impressed on their first starts in front of the Parkhead faithful.

The Croatian full-back converted his third successive spot-kick and admits he was delighted with the performance.

He stated: “The lads played really well as a whole team and also the guys coming off the bench were supporting us . I thought we played very well from the first minute to the last.

“I congratulated the new guys who joined us recently. It was their first game in front of our fans and they played really well.

Celtic’s Josip Juranovic delights in the third successful penalty conversion of his five months with the Scottish club that would seem to put him in rare company. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“I cannot wait to see them play more in the future and when you see the guys coming off the bench then you know we are a strong team.

“We had (Anthony) Ralston, Mikey (Johnston), (Giorgos) Giakoumakis and Jota that could come on, so we have incredible players, really.

“I’m proud of that (scoring another penalty). I will dedicate that goal to my father.”

Team: Joe Hart 7, Josip Juranovic 7, Cameron Carter-Vickers 7, Carl Starfelt 7, Greg Taylor 7, Callum McGregor 7, Reo Hatate 8, (Yosuke Ideguchi 3), Liel Abada 6, (Mikey Johnston 3), Tom Rogic 7, James Forrest 7 (Jota 2), Daizen Maeda 7, (Giorgos Giakoumakis 2)