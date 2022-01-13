What Ange Postecoglou has said about Celtic’s January transfer window plans

The Australian manager has already signed four players so far for the club.

Celtic have had a busy January transfer window so far with manager Ange Postecoglou adding four players to their squad.

The Australian has bolstered his team with Japanese trio Daizen Maeda, Yosuke Ideguchi and Reo Hatate, as well as 18-year-old forward Johnny Kenny.

However, a potential fifth winter signing has fallen through, with Riley McGree favouring a move to Middlesbrough this month.

The Hoops’ £2m bid for the Aussie international was accepted by Major League Soccer outfit Charlotte FC, but their hopes of bringing the midfielder to Celtic Park has fizzled out after Boro submitted a £5m offer.

Despite this, Postecoglou has provided an update on future plans for Celtic during the window, with goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas potentially leaving the club.

The Greek shot-stopper arrived at the Hoops from AEK Athens in July 2020, but this season has seen limited game-time between the sticks.

Barkas has made just two appearances in all competitions this campaign under Postecoglou and the latter has hinted the Celtic No.1’s future could be elsewhere.

Speaking to Novasports , the Hoops’ boss said: "Vasilis is a hard worker.

“He tried to settle in, but it was difficult with Covid situation.

"But he is a hard worker. We will see what will happens at Celtic or elsewhere."

Elsewhere, Postecoglou has shown his support for forward Georgios Giakoumakis. The 27-year-old joined the club in the summer, however, hasn’t set the world alight with his goalscoring return so far.

Since his arrival from VVV-Venlo, Giakoumakis has only netted one goal in eight appearances, but Postecoglou thinks the Greek international has been ‘unlucky’ at Celtic Park to date.

He told the Greek TV channel: "I believe in Giorgos. He had a great season with Venlo last year.

"He came after pre-season and he was a bit unlucky.