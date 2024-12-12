The Tottenham boss had a slight reference to Celtic at the home of Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou provided a nod and wink to Celtic at the home of Rangers as his Tottenham side prepare for Europa League battle.

Spurs are in Glasgow to face the Ibrox club in Govan, Postecoglou’s first time in Scotland on competitive business since vacating his role as Celtic manager. He won five out of an available six trophies during two years at the Parkhead helm before moving to Tottenham.

Rangers are currently in third and in Glasgow, second is last, with first the only Premiership objective. In a nod to his former club - who sit top of the Premiership - Postecoglou insisted Rangers aren’t where they want to be domestically with Celtic in that spot but they still have quality with the knowledge from Parkhead days that their home atmosphere will be fierce.

He said: “Probably their domestic season in the league has not gone as well as they would’ve liked but you can tell there’s still the elements of quality there, they’re in the cup final at weekend and done really well in Europe.

“For us it’s a one-off game and in one-off games you’re always looking to see how teams perform when they’re at their best. At their best, they’ve shown they’re still a good outfit and a good challenge for us.

“When I was up here, particularly my first year, they made the Europa League final so I’ve got a pretty clear idea of how challenging it is to play them here in front of that crowd, with the atmosphere, but at the same time, it’s exciting. You look forward to big games and I’m sure the players are as well.”