The former Celtic man has told Nottingham Forest what to expect from the ex-Hoops and Tottenham gaffer.

An insider to Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic tenure has shared what he believes the Aussie will take with him to Nottingham Forest.

The City Ground club have sacked Portuguese boss Nuno Espirito Santo and replaced him with the man who won five trophies out of a possible six domestically at Celtic. Postecoglou was last with Tottenham, where he won last season’s Europa League, and now returns to this term’s Premier League.

While at the Hoops, Anton McElhone was the head of sports science from September 2021 right through to the June in which Postecoglou left Celtic for Tottenham. The fitness guru reckons Postecoglou’s Lennoxtown training schedule will now be replicated at Nottingham Forest, on top of high octane attacking football.

What Celtic lessons will Ange Postecoglou use at Nottingham Forest?

He said on Football Daily: “I think what they will find is the Portuguese method, obviously the training week will change maybe from training every day, they might get certain days off in the middle of the week. That was something at Tottenham and at Celtic, it was very similar. The type of training is very high intensity, working in the counter press, very dominant on the ball possession.

“So again, it might be a little bit different tactically in how they set up from the Portuguese style, but I think it will be very enjoyable for the players. They will enjoy the freedom in playing that sort of style that Ange believes in, that free-flowing football, which is on the front foot. So I think the players will find that it's a change from what they've been doing.

“I think it will be very clear he will obviously want to set up the way that he wants to play at the club straight away. He will be very clear in how he leads and manages, obviously, the staff and the players, and he'll be very direct at how he wants to go about training and playing the games from the first minute he gets there. I don't think he'll waste any time getting to that point.

What will Ange Postecoglou bring to Nottingham Forest?

“I think like that, if you look at the system at Nottingham Forest, that 4-2-3-1, he's played similar at Tottenham, Celtic. I think that will be an easy transition. Obviously the biggest challenge will be the player personnel that he has at the club.

“I think obviously the defence or the midfield or the attacking line, what would be the small tactical tweaks that he makes. But again, he has obviously shown that he can make the tweaks, whether it was Australia, Celtic, all these different clubs. So I think it will be something that he will find that he can do quite easily.

“But again, it will be a big challenge because like that, he has not had a transfer window to bring in the players that he wants. So he is going to have to adapt more. So it will be an interesting thing because obviously the Premier League now knows what Angeball is all about. So it will be really interesting to see what sort of version they get at Forest.”