The Hoops have recovered from a sluggish start to Group G with back-to-back wins over the Hungarians

Ange Postecoglou was pleased his Celtic side guaranteed European football after Christmas with a second successive group stage victory over Ferencvaros last night.

The Hoops dominated large spells of the Group G tie at the Groupama Arena in Budapest but had to survive a tense end to the game as they clung on to seal a 3-2 victory.

Celtic’s attacking front three of Kyogo Furuhashi, Jota and Liel Abada all found the back of the net to leave the Glasgow giants firmly in the hunt for a place in the Europa League knockout stages.

While his forward players grabbed the headlines, Postecoglou reckons it was the contribution of the whole team that provided them with a springboard to score.

He said: “I’m super happy with the effort the boys put in. I thought our football was really good.

“We scored three great goals and could have had a couple more. It was disappointing to concede a second because I don’t think it was a true reflection of the game.

“To come away from home and win is always a challenge in Europe, but to do it in the manner we did tonight was a credit to the players.

“All parts of the team were functioning. The front three were great but they do it off the platform of what the other players are providing for them in terms of opportunities, so it’s great rewards for them.

“We’re getting there. We’ve still got some work to do, but it certainly helps because the front three put a big shift in and it’s great to be able to take them off and put three guys who have equal quality and they can contribute for us.”

Portuguese winger Filipe Jota admits Postecoglou has been instrumental in the strong link he is starting to form with Liel Abada and Kyogo Furuhashi.

The attacking trio have been in electric form at times this season, with all three players getting on the scoresheet in Budapest.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - NOVEMBER 04: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou congratulates his players after they once more found their goal touch on the road in Europe to earn a crucial 3-2 Europa League win away to Ferencvaros. (Photo by Laszlo Szirtesi/Getty Images)

Jota told BT Sport: “I think that happens because of the philosophy of our game and what we’re building as a team.

“It was us scoring and assisting tonight but the team overall was great and we just need to keep humble and work hard.

“We are a new team, like 11 new team-mates, and we’re really starting to get to know each other. I think we are getting stronger month after month and starting to be like a real family.

“We just have to believe in his (Ange Postecoglou) ideas and if we listen to what he says as a team then everything will be better on the pitch and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Celtic now face a tough away trip to Bayer Leverkusen next before a home clash against Real Betis.

Meanwhile, left-back Greg Taylor has become the latest Hoops player to pen a new deal, which will see him remain at Parkhead until the summer of 2025.

The Scotland international is currently sidelined after requiring surgery on a shoulder injury but follows in the footsteps of right-back Anthony Ralston and skipper Callum McGregor in committing his long-term future to the club.

Postecoglou declared: “I am delighted that Greg has extended his contract with the Club.

“He has had an excellent start to the season and has made a really valuable contribution to the team.

“Unfortunately he has suffered the injury in recent weeks, but our focus and his, is now to get him back in the squad as soon as possible, have him pick up where he left off and playing at the same high level.