Israeli forward Liel Abada clinched a valuable three points for the Hoops in Budapest

Celtic guaranteed European football of some sort beyond Christmas after boosting their hopes of reaching the Europa League knockout stages with a tense 3-2 victory over Ferencvaros in Budapest.

Japanese star Kyogo Furuhashi broke the deadlock after just three minutes before Josip Juranovic’s deflected own goal brought the hosts’ level.

Flipe Jota regained the Hoops advantage and Liel Abada rounded off a expertly worked move on the hour mark to open up a two-goal cushion.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were made to sweat late on as Myrto Uzuni’s strike reduced the deficit but Celtic stood firm in the dying moments to complete back-to-back victories over the Hungarian champions.

The Parkhead outfit are now just a point behind second-placed Real Betis who lost heavily 4-0 to Group G leaders Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday night.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates how Ange Postecoglou’ side performed:

JOE HART – 7

Fast becoming a pivotal figure for Celtic and showcased his big-game experience once more. Had no chance of keeping out Juranvoic’s deflected leveller but produced a number of important saves throughout. Will have been relieved to see Tokmac Nguen’s effort crash back off the crossbar

ANTHONY RALSTON – 7

Decent performance from the full-back who dominated the pre-match build up after signing a new deal. Got forward at every opportunity and unlucky to rattle the woodwork. Defended resolutely on the whole barring his failure to press Myrto Uzuni as he curled home Ferencvaros second goal.

CAMERON CARTER-VICKERS – 7

Another assured display from the American who worked well alongside Stephen Welsh despite a few nervy moments during the early exchanges. Calm on the ball and a solid presence at the heart of the Hoops defence.

STEPHEN WELSH – 6

Stepped in to replace the injured Carl Starfelt and the 21-year-old centre-back rose to the occasion after overcoming a sloppy start. Defended well and put his body on the line when required.

JOSIP JURANOVIC – 7

Unfortunate to see his block divert into the far corner of the net in the first-half but didn’t let that setback affect him. Tireless display of running up and down the left wing.

NIR BITTON – 7

Provided a calming presence in his favoured deep-lying midfield role in front of the Hoops backline. Brought the ball forward and was happy to offload it to more attack-minded players.

CALLUM McGREGOR – 7

Was allowed to advance higher up the pitch and was typically energetic. Neat and tidy on the ball and was excellent in his involvement for the Hoops third goal.

DAVID TURNBULL – 8

Never afraid to have a pop at goal from long range and worked his socks off, covering every blade of grass. Clever in sparking numerous attacks and outlined his impressive array of passing.

LIEL ABADA – 8

Freshened up after a couple of ineffective performances and looks back to his best form. Instrumental in setting up the opener for Kyogo as he won possession high up the park. Completed a slick move to bury the Hoops third goal and had the Ferencvaros defender under intense pressure before coming off after 70 minutes.

Jota was on target for Celtic again.

FELIPE JOTA – 8

Linked well with his fellow creative players and produced an outstanding strike from just outside the box for the second goal. Showed flashes of skill throughout.

KYOGO FURUHASHI – 9

Sporting a new hairstyle, the Japanese sensation put Celtic in front with a terrific opener as he displayed neat footwork before slotting home. Denied a second by a goal-line clearance before teeing up Abada to convert Celtic’s third.

SUBS

GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS – 4

Replaced Kyogo for the final 20 minutes and got around the park well without creating anything clear-cut.

MIKEY JOHNSTON – 4

Brought on for Jota and did his best to stretch the play late on.

JAMES FORREST – 4

Another step forward for the flying winger on his return as he gained more valuable minutes, replacing the lively Abada. Looked to get his team-mates up the pitch during a tense end to the match.

JAMES McCARTHY – 3

Introduced after Bitton suffered a knock in the closing minutes.

LIAM SCALES – 1