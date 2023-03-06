The Hoops restored their nine-point Premiership lead with a clinical second half display on route to hammering the Buddies.

Ange Postecoglou has commended Celtic winger Liel Abada for showcasing how valuable he is to his side after making another significant contribution from off the bench in Sunday’s 5-1 comeback win over ten-man St Mirren in Paisley.

The 21-year-old Israeli had to settle for a place among the substitutes again in Paisley on Sunday but made a huge difference when he was introduced at the start of the second half with his team mates trailing narrowly through Mark O’Hara early spot-kick for the Buddies after VAR ruled Greg Taylor to have handled inside the box.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A moment of madness from Saints defender Charles Dunne ensured he was sent off for hauling back Kyogo Furuhashi and denying a clear goal scoring opportunity before strikes from five seperate scorers - Jota, Alistair Johnston, Abada, Matt O’Riley and Oh Hyeon-gyu’s penalty - completing the rout.

Liel Abada made a huge difference for Celtic when coming on as a half-time substitute against St Mirren, with the visitors going on to win 5-1 in Paisley.

It was Abada’s impact after the break that earned extensive praise from the Hoops boss; the youngster having started only 16 matches this season, scoring an impressive 12 goals and providing a further seven assists in the process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While he might not be a regular starter this term, Postecoglou insists there’s not much point banging on his door if players are unhappy to be left out of the starting line-up.

The Australian said: “What do you reckon would happen to players who throw their toys out of the pram, mate? Liel’s a really ambitious guy who wants to be at a big football club. He wants to win things and be the best he can be. That’s exactly where he is at.

“All of our players, particularly the younger ones who want to go on to further opportunities, maybe to a stronger league, do you think they are going to go to a club where they are guaranteed game time? No, so it’s no different here. We are a big club. Nothing is guaranteed. You’ve got to earn everything and these boys do that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He was really good. It’s important - and it’s a weekly thing - the guys who come on make an impact. The fact they’re not starting doesn’t affect their mindset. I just thought the way the game was going, it was a good game for him to come on into. I knew he would get a bit of space out wide to run at them.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou at full time after the 2-0 defeat to St Mirren on September 18. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

“He’s a handful when he does that and he’s always a goal threat. It doesn’t matter what opposition he is up against. He was really good. He’s played a lot of football over the last 18 months for us, he’s scored a lot of goals and supplied a lot of assists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He’s still got a way to improve, I’m sure, but again he’s another within the group who just wants to be better. Consistently when he is asked to contribute, he makes a contribution.”

Abada’s stats make for impressive reading given he has been used as a substitute 36 times in his two seasons at Parkhead to date and his performance at the SMiSA Stadium summed up an explosive second half. The former Maccabi Petah Tikva knew what was required when he was tasked with making a positive impression by his manager.

The playmaker’s end product was striking. Involved in the equaliser when he linked up effectively with Aaron Mooy to allow Jota to slot home, Abada then notched a sublime third goal and laid the ball of to O’Riley for another as he looked to exploit gaps in behind the stubborn Saints backline.

The Celtic players take the acclaim of the travelling support after a come-from-behind 5-1 success over St Mirren in Paisley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Postecoglou was full of praise for the way he has handled the weight of expectation on his shoulders to land a telling blow on the park consistently as such a young age. “He’s a pretty strong-willed young man,” the Celtic manager admitted. “It wasn’t easy for him to come across here at his age. He’s come into a big club where there are expectations. When you’re a winger at this football club, people don’t give you allowances for your age or whatever kind of player you are.

“They want to see goals and assists - and he’s been consistent in doing that. I know he’s not had a lot of starts but he’s still played a lot of football. He and Matty (O’Riley) are probably the only two who have played every game for us this year.