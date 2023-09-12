Register
Ange Postecoglou sends heartfelt message to Celtic fans as Tottenham boss reflects on ‘magical’ two years

The former Parkhead manager issued a message to Hoops fans on talkSPORT.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 12th Sep 2023, 12:32 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 12:36 BST
Former Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has reflected on his highly successful two-year spell in Glasgow’s East End, labelling it a “magical time” in his career.

The Australian left Parkhead somewhat unexpectedly to take up the managerial post at English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur after clinching an impressive five domestic trophies out of a possible six, culminating in a record-breaking treble last season.

Postecoglou led a notable transformation both on and off the pitch, bringing an exciting and distinctive style of football to the Scottish game branded ‘AngeBall’. The void he left behind was subsequently filled by the returning Brendan Rodgers earlier this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT with presenters Simon Jordan and Jim White, Postecoglou was asked if he had a message for Celtic supporters who still hold him in high regard.

He responded: “It was a magical time for me (at Celtic). I’ve gone from managing one of the most famous football clubs in the world to managing one of the biggest. I’m living the dream. My two years at Celtic, I don’t even need to tell people, they’ll stay with me forever; that’s mainly because of the supporters.

“It was a magical couple of years there, and I keep saying to everyone, if you’ve got a bucket list of clubs that you want to be involved with, Celtic has to be at the top of that list.”

