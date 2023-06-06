Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Ange Postecoglou appointed Tottenham Hotspur boss on four-year deal
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke

Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic record compared to Martin O’Neill, Brendan Rodgers & more after Spurs move — gallery

Postecoglou has left Celtic after two seasons to manage Tottenham Hotspur.

By Georgia Goulding
Published 6th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST

Ange Postecoglou has officially taken over the reins at Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the Premier League’s first ever Australian manager. The 57-year-old leaves Celtic after two seasons which saw him lift five major trophies, including back-to-back Premiership titles and Scottish League Cups.

Postecoglou has penned a four-year deal with Spurs and will take over from Ryan Mason, who became acting manager after Cristian Stellini, who initially filled in following the departure of Antonio Conte.

During his tenure at Celtic Park, Postecoglou became a favourite among Hoops fans and the club will be working hard to find a suitable candidate to replace him. To honour his time with Celtic, we’ve taken a look at his winning record and compared it to other influential managers of this millennium.

Games in charge = 10, Games won = 4

1. John Kennedy — 40%

Games in charge = 10, Games won = 4

Games in charge = 45, Games won = 23

2. Tony Mowbray — 51.11%

Games in charge = 45, Games won = 23

Games in charge = 18, Games won = 10

3. Kenny Dalglish — 55.56%

Games in charge = 18, Games won = 10

Games in charge = 118, Games won = 75

4. Ronny Deila — 63.56%

Games in charge = 118, Games won = 75

Next Page
Page 1 of 3