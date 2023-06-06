Ange Postecoglou has officially taken over the reins at Tottenham Hotspur, becoming the Premier League’s first ever Australian manager. The 57-year-old leaves Celtic after two seasons which saw him lift five major trophies, including back-to-back Premiership titles and Scottish League Cups.

Postecoglou has penned a four-year deal with Spurs and will take over from Ryan Mason, who became acting manager after Cristian Stellini, who initially filled in following the departure of Antonio Conte.

During his tenure at Celtic Park, Postecoglou became a favourite among Hoops fans and the club will be working hard to find a suitable candidate to replace him. To honour his time with Celtic, we’ve taken a look at his winning record and compared it to other influential managers of this millennium.

1 . John Kennedy — 40% Games in charge = 10, Games won = 4

2 . Tony Mowbray — 51.11% Games in charge = 45, Games won = 23

3 . Kenny Dalglish — 55.56% Games in charge = 18, Games won = 10

4 . Ronny Deila — 63.56% Games in charge = 118, Games won = 75