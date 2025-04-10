Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tottenham boss has marvelled over the former Celtic man’s achievements at Birmingham City.

Ange Postecoglou has sent a glowing tribute to a former Celtic coach after he clinched promotion this week.

Chris Davies was previously assistant to Brendan Rodgers at Parkhead and then linked up with Postecoglou at Tottenham. He took the manager’s job at Birmingham City last summer and has guided them back to the English Championship at the first time of asking by beating Peterborough United midweek.

Postecoglou, a former Celtic boss, was asked about the achievement. There wasn’t much disruption at Spurs when Davies made for the exit but the Australian has been left thrilled that the ex Hoops man has been able to thrive as the leading man.

Tottenham boss reaction to former Celtic coach joy

Postecoglou said to Football London: “Yeah delighted for him. I really enjoyed working with Chris. He was only with me for a short time last year, but I really enjoyed working with him. He was a big part of what we built last year. It was ground zero in terms of building a whole football programme in a different direction and he was a big part of that. Delighted for him. Your first job is pretty important when you’re trying to embark on a career as a senior manager and he’s done brilliantly well, which is not surprising. I am sure there is more to come from him.

“I think there were still other people within like Wellsy, Mase, Mile, Birchy, so it wasn’t that disruptive. It would have been more difficult if Chris had been with me for 10 years and then he moves on, but the reason I haven’t had a group of people is that it’s an easy one for us to travail because there is a consistency in message with all the staff I have. Like I said he was great with us last year and I was more than pleased for him to take his opportunity and he’s done well with it. “

Birmingham City delirium

Davies told BBC of the achievement: “They've been amazing. We've put a team together from scratch really. There were six or seven that stayed but there were 17 new players. They get on well, and they've got a great spirit, but we signed good characters. For too long this club had players that weren't the right character, that let the club down, basically.

"Whether we win, lose or draw you'll always see a team that's fighting. That's what the fans ultimately want for their club, and that's what they've got. They've been exceptional because, don't forget, every single game this season, home and away, they've been expected to win. No team in the land has had to dealt with that, and they've dealt with it brilliantly.

"I said to the players before the game, at the hotel, that there are ups and downs in football and you have to cherish the good times. It's really about making memories and we had an opportunity to make a momentous occasion."