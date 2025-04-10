Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Rangers and Celtic digs were flying in the talkSPORT studio.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rangers and Celtic digs have been flying between the pundits after a weekend of shocks in Scotland.

First off it was Ibrox booing and anger as the club lost a fifth home game on the spin. Hibs came out 2-0 winners in Govan to stretch woe at home for interim boss Barry Ferguson and it opened up the chance for Celtic to win the title on Sunday, which they did not take.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bottom of the table St Johnstone boosted their survival chances with a 1-0 scoreline. Alan Brazil, Ally McCoist and Gabby Agbonlahor were reviewing the recent football action on talkSPORT, the latter paying tribute to Birmingham City’s automatic promotion to the Championship. An Aston Villa hero, McCoist reckons his Celtic supporting co-host in Brazil could learn some lessons in decorum from Agbonlahor.

Rangers and Celtic digs fly

McCoist said: "There you are Alan, that's a lesson for you right there! You should be a bit kinder to Rangers. If Gabby can be like that about Birmingham then you should be like that about Rangers. Get yourself squared up, c'mon. You're never really complimentary at all!”

Brazil and McCoist then joked about both sides losing their respective Premiership matches over the weekend. Agbonlahor then jumped in to say his piece on one Celtic-minded pundit who had a howler over the weekend. He couldn’t help but laugh at Chris Sutton highlighting Rangers’ loss at home to Hibs only for the champions to then suffer defeat at the hands of St Johnstone.

He added: “Do you know what's funny though, Ally and Alan? Chris Sutton, he couldn't wait say something about 'Bazball' straight after the Rangers game and then Celtic lose the next day and he's like 'oh it was a great performance from St Johnstone!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Focusing on the present

That Hibs defeat is now firmly in the past for Rangers, who have all eyes set on trying to get a win in their Europa League quarter-final first leg against Spanish side Athletic Bilbao. Interim manager Barry Ferguson said: “First and foremost I think European games have been at a high level for Rangers this season. The squad have performed really well, and what an opportunity they have now.

“I started watching Athletic Club on Monday morning, I don't know how many games we've watched as a staff, but they are a very good team and we are under no illusions that it is going to be a tough task. We have worked hard over the last couple of days on how we are going to set up in terms of stopping Athletic Club, but we are at home, and we have to dictate the game.

“We are going to give it everything to get a good result to take it over there next Thursday. Saturday and Sunday, as I said, were really difficult. We got in on Monday morning and we had a long long chat. I aired my views, so did my staff and so did the players which I was happy with because I have said before I think we have been too quiet. I am expecting a completely different performance.”