Ange Postecoglou eyeing Tottenham deal for Rangers star who has more Europa League goals than Heung-min Son
Tottenham are reportedly planning a late January swoop for Rangers striker Hamza Igamane - with the Premier League giants one of a number of English clubs to have carried out checks on the Ibrox star.
According to TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to sign another attacking option in the final week of the transfer window after learning that Dominic Solanke will be sidelined for six weeks due to a knee injury.
And the North London club’s recruitment team are understood to have been carrying out their due diligence on Igamane, with the Moroccan hitman impressing in Scotland this season.
Postecoglou’s need to recruit another proven goal scorer this month has been heightened further on the back of Solanke’s injury and it’s understood they have been keeping a watchful eye on Igamane’s progress.
The 22-year-old has also been looked into by Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham and Everton, with new Light Blues CEO Patrick Stewart revealing earlier this month that Igamane is a player they are desperate to retain beyond January.
A £1.7 million summer signing from FAR Rabat in his homeland, Igamane first caught the eye of Spurs’ scouting network when he bagged himself a hat-trick against Hibernian at Easter Road on January 6th. He also found the back of the net in the recent Scottish Premiership win over Aberdeen.
He has netted 13 times in 26 appearances across all competitions so far this term, including four goals in the Europa League - more than Solanke and talismanic figure Son Heung-min.
