Philippe Clement concedes no transfer activity in the pipeline but reckons club’s budget could throw up more hidden gems

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has indicated there is no transfer business in the pipeline after but is convinced their limited budget could produce more hidden gems.

The Ibrox club will only add “one, possibly two” new signings this month, according to new chief executive Patrick Stewart and it’s understood that defensive reinforcements are Clement’s main priority despite Leon Balogun and captain James Tavernier returning to training this week after recent injury absences.

Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph claims the Gers are currently ‘working on a deal’ to sign highly-rated Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, who is out of contract at Dens Park at the end of the season and Clement confirmed the club has identified players they wish to recruit.

Quizzed on the prospect of possible incomings and outgoings, the Belgian stated in his pre-match media conference ahead of Wednesday’s Premiership clash vs Aberdeen: “I get this question already seven or eight years now and it’s always the same answer, because it’s also the truth.

”What is close and what is far? You cannot say that in a transfer window. You can only say something when something is signed, when somebody’s in the building, when everything is done. Otherwise it’s always far away.

”We made this analysis of the squad, we looked at players, we know what can be interesting players for the club. It’s now to see with the club if it’s possible to get them.

“Every manager wants more. It’s like that. But I am focused on what’s possible for the club and then to work with the squad that’s there to get the best out of that squad. That’s my job.”

Clement believes Rangers must continue to find solutions to their financial predicament by unearthing hidden talent as he referenced the summer additions of Hamza Igamane and Clinton Nsiala.

”When I arrived it’s totally different,” Clement continued. “I expected different things, that’s true, but it’s also not a problem. In June, things were more clear but of course there are also other circumstances about selling players and for how much you sell them and how much money you can use then in the transfer market.

”There are a lot of other circumstances that determine in that way. So that’s always the case. So it’s not looking to problems, it’s finding solutions. And it’s also really interesting to find the solutions can be a big step forward in that way.

”Would we have found Hamza (Igamane) with another budget? Maybe we would have gone for a more expensive striker. For the future of the club maybe this was the better decision. Or would we have found Clinton Nsiala in that way?

“So you don’t need to look at it that way, you need to look at what’s possible and then go full for it and to work hard to make players better to get a better future for this club.”