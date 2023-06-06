Ange Postecoglou appointed Tottenham Hotspur boss on four-year deal

The Australian has left his role as Celtic boss after two seasons, with the Parkhead club now searching for a replacement.

Ange Postecoglou has been officially appointed as manager of Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year contract - becoming the first Australian to manager in the English Premier League.

Postecoglou claimed five out of a possible six domestic trophies - including a historic eighth treble for the Hoops this season. He became a fans’ favourite with the Celtic supporters, but has now decided to take the next step in his career south of the border and will take up his new position on July 1.

Commenting on the decision to appoint Postecoglou, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy admitted: “Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy - everything that is important to our Club. We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”

A club statement added: “A former Australia national team player, Ange managed at South Melbourne, winning the National Soccer League twice and the Oceania Club Championship. He then led the Australian national Under-17s and Under 20s before moving on to managing in the A-League, winning the Premiership in 2011 and the Championship Grand Finals in 2011 and 2012 with Brisbane Roar, becoming the first coach to win consecutive A-League Championship titles.

“He then became Australian senior national team manager from 2013 to 2017, taking the team to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, winning the AFC Asian Cup in 2015 and securing qualification for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. He won the J1 League with Yokohama F. Marinos in 2019 and joins us from Celtic where he won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish League Cup in 2021/22 and delivered the treble, winning the Scottish Premiership, Scottish League Cup and Scottish Cup in 2022/23.”

The Scottish champions have confirmed they have already started their recruitment process to replace Postecoglou, with former ‘Invincibles’ boss Brendan Rodgers, ex-Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch and former Chelsea head coach Graham Potter linked.

A Celtic statement confirmed: “Following the announcement today that Ange Postecoglou is to join Tottenham Hotspur FC, Celtic Football Club wishes him well for the future. The process of appointing Celtic’s next football manager is already underway. While we will aim to announce this appointment to supporters as soon as possible, our priority will be to appoint the best candidate to take the Club forward.”

Chief executive, Michael Nicholson said: “It has been a pleasure working with Ange, a great football manager and a good man. He has served the Club with such energy and determination and delivered a phenomenal level of success.

“I would like to thank him for all he has given us and I wish Ange and his family the very best for the future in everything they do.

“Of course, we wanted Ange to stay with us at Celtic and while there is real disappointment that we are losing him, he has decided he wants to look at a new challenge, which we respect.

“As Treble-winning champions, the Club looks ahead with confidence to the future, with many exciting opportunities ahead. The Club appreciates the tremendous support from Celtic fans this season and we will continue to build from this position of unity and strength.”

On leaving Celtic, Postecoglou said: “I would like to sincerely thank everyone at the Club for everything they have given me. In particular, Dermot, Peter and Michael and the Celtic Board have shown me tremendous support in every aspect of my time at Celtic and I will forever be grateful for this.

“They brought me to the Club and I have worked so closely and so well with them for the past two years, I will always have a special relationship with them. They wanted me to extend my time at Celtic and while I am so respectful and understanding of their position, a new opportunity has been presented to me and it is one which I wanted to explore.

“It was an honour to be asked to be Celtic manager and during my two years I have given everything I have to deliver success to our supporters. Culminating in the Treble at the weekend, my players and backroom team have been brilliant for me on this journey. They have given us all some fantastic moments through their energy and effort, creating real quality, winning football.

“Our supporters have been magnificent to me and I thank them for the way they have embraced me during the past two years. My ambition was always to give our fans a team they could be proud of, a team people talked about and I think we have achieved that. Celtic is a phenomenal football club, and so much more - and I will forever be a supporter of this great institution. I wish everyone connected with Celtic nothing but continued success.”

Chairman, Peter Lawwell added: “Against any measure, Ange has delivered a fantastic level of success to Celtic and we thank him for his brilliant contribution to the Club during the past two years.

“We were delighted to bring Ange to Celtic. He is a special manager who has had success wherever he has been and someone who brought to the club attacking, stylish and winning football in the best traditions of Celtic.

“Of course, we are disappointed that Ange has decided to leave the Club, and we did all we could to keep him with us well into the future, but he wanted to take this new opportunity and we wish Ange well in this and everything else he does.