Another Celtic Invincible made available for transfer this summer as he shares same fate with two Hoops heroes
There are several Celtic Invincible members on the move this summer - as Dedryck Boyata is told he is surplus to Club Brugge requirements.
The 33-year-old defender has been back in his homeland since 2022. He spent four years at Celtic after his move from Man City in 2015, before moving to Hertha Berlin. During time at Celtic, he formed part of the Invincible Treble team under Brendan Rodgers, winning eight trophies in total.
According to Voetbal, Boyata has been told by Belgian champions Brugge ‘it also seems appropriate for them to look for other places.’ That would see him join former Celtic teammates Kieran Tierney and Stuart Armstrong in hunting new clubs, with Arsenal likely to move the former on and the latter has left Southampton.
Speaking on ex-Man City defender Nedum Onouha’s podcast, Boyata has previously expressed dismay around his exit from Celtic to Hertha Berlin. He said: “Brendan Rodgers had an interview where he said ‘it’s difficult to win games when we have fit players at home, who don’t want to help the team.
“From this interview, Chris Sutton was so hurtful. Honestly, he was so hurtful that I wrote down everything he said. He said something like ‘you need to kick him out of the team!’
“At that moment, I just felt… I spoke to every single player about my situation. The captain, the goalkeeper… these guys were affected by the situation. They wanted to go to the Champions League. They said ‘we need to find the best situation for Dedryk.’
“From that moment, I was finished. I came back the day after and went to speak to the manager. “How can you do this to me? How can you put me in the situation? You know everything that was going on, you were aware of everything”. He protected himself, he protected the team, and I was the bad guy.”
