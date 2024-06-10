The defender is back with Arsenal.

Aston Villa and Newcastle have been linked with making a transfer move while the Arsenal man’s Celtic links won’t budge.

Kieran Tierney could be available for a bargain price this summer as Arsenal look set to part ways with the Celtic hero.

The defender signed for the Gunners in 2019 for £25m after a stellar spell in Hoops. He spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad after falling out of favour under Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta, and now the Sunday Post claim he could be available for just £10m.

Sociedad haven’t taken up the option to sign Tierney, with some reports claiming that Premier League duo Aston Villa and Newcastle United may want him. Rumours of a Celtic move refuse to go away and the £10m fee may still be steep for the Hoops, but it is closer to an achievable price-tag.

Parkhead legend Chris Sutton wrote in his Daily Record column this weekend he couldn’t see Tierney or Odsonne Edouard - who Crystal Palace will reportedly listen to offers for - returning to Glasgow. He said: “Edouard is likely to have tripled his salary when he went down there and he won’t be short of clubs willing to match those terms.

“Let’s face it, that will put him way beyond Celtic’s means. Tierney is in exactly the same boat. I suspect he will be back at the club one day but unless it’s some kind of loan deal where Arsenal are feeling generous, then it’s not going to be any time soon.