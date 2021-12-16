The Hoops defender netted a dramatic 97th minute winner in Dingwall

Anthony Ralston has dreamt of the moment he would score a last-minute goal for his boyhood club and the Celtic star was thrilled to pop up with the winner against Ross County on Wednesday night.

The Hoops full-back was in the right place at the right time to head home Tom Rogic’s lofted cross in the 97th minute, sparking wild scenes of celebration among the travelling support.

His dramatic clinching goal came after Jack Baldwin had cancelled out Liel Abada’s first-half opener in Dingwall and Ralston was thrilled to send the Parkhead faithful home happy by securing another massive three points in the Premiership title race.

Celtic fans spill on to the pitch after Anthony Ralston's goal makes it 2-1 in dramatic circumstances at Dingwall. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He said: “It felt brilliant. First and foremost, I’m just happy to contribute to the team in a positive way. The main thing is we got the three points and keep on pushing in the positive direction.

“On a personal note, it is the stuff of dreams to score like that in front of our fans. It’s the first time I’ve ever done that, so it was a pretty unique feeling.

“Coming up here is never easy and for the fans to travel in their numbers and support us on a weekday, it’s what they deserved and I was delighted for the team.

“If I was in the stand then I probably would be going nuts as well, so to be involved in scoring the goal was amazing.

“It’s important to believe you can contribute to the team, it comes with confidence to be in those areas and take those chances.

“It was a great ball in from Tom and I was pleased to get on the end of it. I’ve always believed that I can play in this team and I’m loving every minute.

“To give our fans something special to go back down the road with was great.”

Ralston has enjoyed a breakthrough year in the Hoops first-team and reckons everyone if pulling in the right direction under the guidance of Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou has said he will use his Asian football knowledge to uncover further talents. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The victory, which was made harder following the red card shown to defender Carl Starfelt for a second booking, extended Celtic’s unbeaten run to six games.

Ralston added: “It’s important all the boys, whether you’re involved from the start or are on the bench, that when you come into the team you know your role.

“It was a difficult evening, especially going down to ten men but we dug in and believed we would get an opportunity. Thankfully it fell to me and I’m glad I could capitalise on that moment.