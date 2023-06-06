Celtic have been dealt a big blow following their popular manager’s exit to the Premier League

Celtic are in the hunt for a new boss following Ange Postecoglou’s departure to Tottenham Hotspur. He has left Scotland after two years at Celtic Park.

The 57-year-old has penned a four-year contract at the Tottenham Hotspur and has become the first Australian manager to manage in the Premier League. He will officially start his new job on 1st July.

Celtic turned to him in 2021 and he guided them to the Scottish Premiership title in both of his campaigns in charge. Prior to his switch to Glasgow, he previously worked at Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory and Yokohama F. Marinos.

The Hoops will be disappointed to lose him now and have a big decision to make on who to bring in next. Here is a look at what their fans have been saying on social media...

@ImRichiBooth - “Thanks for a amazing 2 seasons angie HH all the best on your new venture…”

@buckshot_1986 - “Came in when the club was in disarray with a squad of lads looking away! He brought us 5 trophies in 2 years alongside some of the best football and most exciting players we’ve had in years! Top top manager! Up to the board now to push us on again.”

@Champions_67 - “Thanks Ange. Last 2 years have been absolutely class. Now Celtic, appointment the very best you can get. Appoint a proven winner.”

@_iamthepaul - “Bye Ange, you were good for Celtic, but Celtic were good for you. Don’t forget that.”

@EddyGrady - “I really hope that the Celtic Hierarchy work quickly to secure the best candidate. We cannot afford this to turn into media speculation circus.”

@maccageezer - “Thanks for shaping the squad, gaffer. Best of luck. Now, back to business. Celtic are an attractive club. More so this season. Time to move forward with someone up to the task and who can navigate Europe.”

@Ardle3McCeltic - “Thanks for the joy and memories for the last 2 seasons. We move.”

@1970metalhead - “Loved what he’s done with us over the 2 seasons. but i can’t help feeling disappointed in the way he left it’s beginning to look like he knew for months he was going imo.”

@SteDoug_1 - “Inherited a shambles and leaves the club as treble winners and champions league football next season. Great servant!”

@mcgceltic - “Announce new manager ASAP. Don’t let this rumble on.”

@NnatMmac - “Thank you and goodbye.”

