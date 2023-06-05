Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 Scottish football season, Celtic and Rangers are starting to ramp up their summer transfer business.

With Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou closing in on a move to Tottenham Hotspur, Light Blues manager Michael Beale will be hoping he can bring success and silverware back to Ibrox. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Monday, June 5:

Celtic talisman ‘seen’ as £30m Harry Kane successor

Sould Postecoglou be announced as Spurs boss this week, reports suggest the Australian could return to Celtic by snapping up talisman Kyogo Furuhashi as he plots for life without top scorer Harry Kane.

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates his opener in the Scottish Cup final win over Inverness. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The Sun claim the English Premier League club are prepared to pay up to £30million for the 28-year-old Japanese star who is attracting interest from other clubs too after playing a crucial role in helping the Parkhead side clinch a historic treble this season.

The PFA and SWFA Scotland Player of the Year won the golden boot in his debut campaign with the Hoops, netting 27 times in 36 league games before emulating that tally by notching 34 goals this term. Furuhashi still has two years remaining on his current deal.

Spurs are understood to be unwilling to sell club-record goalscorer Kane who is entering the final year of his contract and wants to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League scoring tally.

However, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti views him as a direct replacement for club legend Karim Benzema, who will leave Los Blancos this week. It is claimed Kyogo is seen as “a partner, cover or even eventual replacement” for Kane.

Rangers table ‘seven-figure bid’ for international striker

Rangers have tabled a “significant seven-figure bid” for Nigerian international Cyriel Dessers, according to reports.

The Daily Record state the Ibrox club have made their move to sign the 28-year-old striker who is currently plying his trade with Italian outfit Cremonese. While their opening bid was turned down by the recently relegates Serie A side, it is understood both clubs are still locked in talks to see if a deal can be struck.

Dessers moved to Cremonese at the start of the campaign prior o the summer deadline for a reported £6million from Belgian side Genk and they will want to recoup as much of that transfer fee as possible if the club decide to sell him.

Michael Beale is keen to get the majority of his transfer business wrapped up as early as he can to allow a host of new players time to bed into their new surroundings in Glasgow - and Dessers has emerged as the latest target.