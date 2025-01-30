Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arsenal, Celtic and Man Utd appear to have got themselves embroiled in a transfer tangle.

Celtic have appeared to have found themselves bang in the middle of a transfer tangle involving Manchester United and Arsenal.

Boss Brendan Rodgers has made it clear he need to add quality to his ranks if the Hoops are to sustain a level that has brought them Champions League progress. They face Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the knockout round play-offs after finishing in the league phase’s top 24.

Rodgers confirmed prior to a 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa that a pre-contract for Arsenal star and Hoops academy graduate Kieran Tierney was done, but they were advancing in talks over a move this month. If that fails, according to the Mirror, they will turn attention to Manchester United’s Tyrell Malacia.

The left-back was one of the first signings of the Erik Ten Hag era and has played 46 times overall, but just six of those have come this campaign off the back of a serious knee issue. A loan will be considered if Celtic can’t get their man from Arsenal and the Man Utd man could be an alternative.

Tierney’s move to Celtic will be impacted if Oleksandr Zinchenko moves to Atletico Madrid. So, it sits as a triple stand-off. Tierney could have a door to Celtic opened early if Zinchenko stays, but then Malacia would be stuck at Old Trafford. His route to Parkhead is paved if Zinchenko goes, but that then delays Tierney’s emotional homecoming.

Malacia said of his fitness recently: "I'm always prepared. I always want to play good games, so it doesn't matter against who. I feel sharp and I feel ready. All I want to do is to play football. It's been a long time so I'm happy to be back."

Rodgers said of the Tierney deal this week: “We have prepared that for the summer and I don’t want to speak too much on it [because] with the greatest of respect he is not a Celtic player here and now. But if we were able to do it, of course we would like to but that is not in our control at this moment in time.”