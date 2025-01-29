Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celtic were in Champions League action against Aston Villa.

Celtic against Aston Villa in their final league phase match of this campaign’s Champions League.

With a win over Young Boys last week, the Hoops knew a knockout round play-off spot was sealed but another three points here and results going their way may have pushed them into top eight territory. With that, an automatic last 16 spot, but it wouldn’t be easy.

They were facing an elite Premier League side on top of missing Daizen Maeda, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Kyogo, the latter of whom had moved on to Rennes. And two Morgan Rogers goals within the opening five minutes almost instantly put the game out of reach.

Not on Adam Idah’s watch. The Irish striker showed he can be the man to replace Kyogo with a big time double before the break to leave the hosts stunned after such a strong start. Ollie Watkins put Aston Villa ahead again in the second half before a penalty miss to end all spot-kick mishaps with a slip and slide away from danger.

Then, youngster Dane Murray was handed an opportunity from the bench but was dealt a tough lesson as he made an error to allow Rogers to find his hat-trick. The Hoops will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the play-off round next month. Here is how the Celtic players rated, via WhoScored.

Kasper Schmeichel - 5.5/10

Left helpless in a chaotic first five minutes. Made big saves when needed to.

Alistair Johnston - 7.1/10

Charged up and down the right all night, trying to be defensively solid and pose a threat on the attack.

Auston Trusty - 5.8/10

Gave away the penalty despite the protest of many in the Celtic camp. Under siege all night but stood tall in many physical battles.

Liam Scales - 6.3/10

Another who found the elite level power the likes of Watkins posed hard to handle. But held his own.

Greg Taylor - 6.1/10

A workmanlike shift against rapid attackers.

Callum McGregor - 6.1/10

Played a key role in the build-up as a fight back began

Reo Hatate - 7.2/10

An assist as part of Idah’s deadly double and almost scored a screamer.

Arne Engels - 6.3/10

Showed his potential on the big stage. An assist and while he’s had his critics, games like this prove why Celtic have spent the one they have on him.

Nicolas Kuhn - 6.7/10

Quiet in spells but every now and then you’d see flashes of the player who has shone this season.

Adam Idah - 8/10

Kyogo is gone but the Irish international has shown on a huge stage he can step up and fill the void. A striker will be needed in the transfer market, but perhaps a new starting forward isn’t.

Showed heart but didn’t get much joy in an attacking sense.

Subs used: Bernardo, Palma, Cummings, Murray