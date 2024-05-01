Celtic interest in blockbuster transfer for Arsenal star assessed amid lingering Aston Villa rumour
Rumours of Celtic interest in Kieran Tierney have arisen again - and the pundits have had their say on a possible Hoops reunion.
The Arsenal player has had an injury-hit season on loan in Spain with Real Sociedad. He will return to the Gunners in the summer with his future unclear, and it has been claimed in the last month that Aston Villa are keen on a move to sign him.
He could be a candidate to challenge for their left-back role. On PLZ’s Football Show, it was suggested to pundits Tam McManus and Alan Rough there were murmurings of ‘strong suggestions’ that Tierney may make an emotional move back to Celtic.
He left in 2019 for Arsenal in a £25m deal, after rising through the club’s academy. One things McManus is sure of is that Tierney will end his career at Parkhead, but whether that move happens now is another matter.
The former Hibs player said: “I think he will finish his career at Celtic. I don’t when it will be. Whether he wants to come back now in the peak of his career, I am not sure.
“His heart is at Celtic. He had to go, obviously Arsenal and the money that was on offer, but I think he will come back at some point and finish his career at Celtic.”
Former Scotland and Celtic goalkeeper Alan Rough took a cautious look at the scenario, but doesn’t think money would be a factor. He admitted: “I just worry for the boy himself, the amount of injuries he picks up.
“I think he is one of these players who do pick up unfortunate injuries and puts him out the game for a wee while. I hope this one he has got gets cleared up very quickly. If he had the choice... I don’t think the money would be an issue for him at all.”
