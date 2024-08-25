The Gunners defender is still out with the hamstring injury he suffered against Switzerland at the Euros. | SNS Group / SFA

His future at Arsenal is uncertain with a Celtic transfer shout aired.

A Celtic transfer move for one Arsenal player has been mooted - but one hurdle stands between a switch happening right now.

Kieran Tierney completed a move from his boyhood club to the Gunners in 2019 for a deal worth £25m. He has previously admitted that he is likely to be on the move from Arsenal but an injury picked up with Scotland at Euro 2024 could scupper his chances, clouding him with uncertainty in North London.

Rumours of a return to Celtic have refused to go away and last summer there was heightened chat before an eventual loan to Real Sociedad. Former Parkhead winger Aidan McGeady has been looking at the situation surrounding the man who’s made 124 appearance for Arsenal so far.

He can certainly envisage a move back to Celtic for Tierney, but the hurdle of timing stands between that happening this summer or not. As quoted by the Daily Record, McGeady said: "I think 100% it's going to happen at some point, Kieran Tierney returning to Celtic, but the timing on that remains to be seen.

"I'd be very surprised if he doesn't play again for Celtic again, but the whole situation has surprised me because he settled in so well with Arsenal when he first arrived there.

"I don't even think it was a loss of form, maybe down to the injury, and then all of a sudden Mikel Arteta changes his options and finds a different way of playing. I’m very surprised that it hasn’t quite happened for him at Arsenal but I can't see him returning to Celtic just now.

"I still think he'll want to do that slightly later on in his career. But it will 100% happen at some point."