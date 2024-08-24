Celtic's Anthony Ralston and St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya in action | SNS Group

Transfer speculation will be put to one side when Celtic take on St Mirren in Paisley this weekend

Celtic will look to continue their blemish-free start to the Premiership season when they make the short trip to face St Mirren at the SMiSA Stadium on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops have looked impressive so far this season, building on an eye-catching pre-season with convincing wins over Kilmarnock and Hibs in their opening two league fixtures. The Parkhead club were back on home soil last weekend against the Hibees, once again getting the better of the Hibees in the Premier Sports Cup.

Intense speculation continues to surround Matt O’Riley future after Celtic received an offer of over £25million for the midfielder from Premier League side Brighton this week. There has also been reported interest in Reo Hatate from Leicester City and Kyogo Furuhashi from Manchester City in recent days.

St Mirren have had a busy start to the campaign, balancing domestic duties with European football. Their Conference League adventure came to an end last week, losing out at the second qualifying round stage to Norwegian outfit SK Brann 4-2 on aggregate. They have also sampled mixed fortunes in the Premiership, following up a thumping 3-0 victory over Hibs on the opening day with defeats to Aberdeen and Dundee United in the league and Premier Sports Cup respectively.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will St Mirren v Celtic take place?

The Scottish Premiership fixture will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Saturday, August 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm (UK time)

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the match has been selected for TV coverage and will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event. Coverage begins at 11am - one hour before kick-off. Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will be shown on BBC Scotland’s Sportscene programme at 7.15pm, which will be repeated again on BBC One Scotland at 11.35pm after the conclusion of Match of the Day 2. Highlights will also pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Yes, Sky Sports subscribers are able to stream the game live via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a 24-hour pass from Now TV for a one-off payment of £14.99 or a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for 12 months.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Chris Graham has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the Premiership clash. He will be assisted by linesman Calum Spence and Colin Drummond. Gavin Duncan has been named as the fourth official, with Steven McLean the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), assisted by Alan Mulvanny.

What is the latest team news?

Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi is expected to return to the matchday squad after sitting out of the Premier Sports Cup win over Hibs last weekend with a recurring shoulder injury. Midfielder Matt O’Riley remains the subject of intense transfer speculation, while Adam Idah will hope to earn his first start since re-joining the club on a long-term deal.

St Mirren could hand a debut to new signing Killian Phillips from Crystal Palace after arriving on a season-long loan deal. Lewis Jamieson has been allowed to leave the club for Championship side Raith Rovers on loan, while captain Mark O’Hara (thigh) will be assessed closer to kick-off. Midfield pair Caolan Boyd-Munce and Dennis Adeniran missed last weekend’s cup exit. Greg Kiltie (ankle) and Conor McMenamin (knee) are both long-term absentees.

Latest match odds

ST MIRREN 10/1 | DRAW 11/2 | CELTIC 3/10 *Odds provided by Oddschecker.com