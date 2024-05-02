The youngster spent time at Exeter City this season

Celtic are believed to be interested in a deal for Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo.

The Finnish star has spent the season on loan at Exeter City - managed by former Hoops defender Gary Caldwell. According to The Sun, Sinisalo is rated at £3m by Aston Villa who call upon Emi Martinez as their number one under Unai Emery.

A number of English Championship teams are keen on the keeper who has a year left on his deal, as well as Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers. Joe Hart is retiring this summer and the goalkeeper links have been coming thick and fast when it comes to who replaces him at Celtic.

Speaking to BBC Devon, Sinisalo admits taking transfer advice off Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, which has benefitted him with a strong season at Exeter and interest from a club like Celtic. His boss, Caldwell, has also tipped him to "go on to have an incredible career."

Sinisalo said: "It's been the best year of my life, the best footballing season of my life. It's been brilliant. I owe so much to the football club and everyone around here.

"All I can say is thank you and I love this football club and hopefully one day, I don't know when, I can return here. I had a tough year last year and I was probably expecting, having played four games at Burton last year, to go down a level and try and prove myself in League Two first.

"When Exeter came calling, there was a real belief in me and the gaffer really wanted me here and gave me that platform to come and develop. I spoke to Ollie Watkins at Villa and he had only good things to say about the club.