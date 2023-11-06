Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celtic are preparing for their toughest test yet in the UEFA Champions League group stage when they travel to Spain to face Atletico Madrid for the second European match in a row.

Brendan Rodgers’ side warmed up for the must-win clash with a 3-0 Scottish Premiership victory over Ross County in Dingwall at the weekend and they now make the trip to the Spanish capital with the group at the halfway stage.

The Scottish champions currently sit bottom of Group E with one point from their opening three games - a thrilling 2-2 draw earned against the La Liga giants a fortnight ago at Celtic Park. Atletico are in second spot on five points, behind leaders Feyenoord (six), with third-placed Lazio on four.

The Hoops will know a victory is required to give to keep their knockout round hopes alive, but that will be a massive challenge against Diego Simeone’s side as they eye a long-overdue famous result in Europe.

With the prospect of a place in the last-16 of the competition fading, defeat would move Atletico seven points clear of the Hoops, with Feyenoord and Lazio facing off in the other tie.

GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know about the game.

Where and when will Atletico Madrid v Celtic take place?

The game takes place at the 70,500-seater Civitas Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, November 7th and kick-off is scheduled for 8.00pm UK time.

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports, who hold the rights to show all club European matches. Coverage begins at 7.45pm on TNT Sports 1 - 15 minutes before kick-off. You can access TNT Sports through BT, EE, Sky and Virgin Media. The discovery+ app is the streaming home for TNT Sports.

Alternatively, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live audio coverage on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW.

Celtic will provide social media updates on their official channels. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News and TNT Sports. Celtic TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Who are the UEFA match officials?

Slovakian referee Ivan Kružliak has been appointed by UEFA as the man in the middle for Tuesday’s match. The experienced 39-year-old previously took charge of Celtic’s Champions League clash with AC Milan in the San Siro back in 2015. His ropey performance and decision making during the game resulted in the club launching an appeal against Virgil van Dijk’s dismissal and his overall display.