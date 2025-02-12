One of the game’s greats has written off Celtic in their clash with Bayern Munich.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A giant of football has turned his nose up at Celtic as he takes a dismissive stance on their Champions League hopes.

The Hoops are at home this evening for one of their biggest games this campaign against arguably their toughest foe. They take on Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich and all their star power as they look to get out of the Champions League knockout round play-offs and into the last 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the tournament was revamped to a league phase at the start of the season with the top 24 progressing, Celtic have thrived and had landmark results like a win over Bayern’s Bundesliga rivals in RB Leipzig.

But there have also been hammerings like a 7-1 annihilation from Borussia Dortmund and an icon has taken note.

Matthaus verdict

Lothar Matthaus is an icon at Bayern after playing with distinction with the club across two spells, while also representing his nation with pride, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1990. He has labelled the Hoops two-faced after their meetings with Bundesliga clubs this season and predicts a Champions League stroll for his ex-side.

He said: “I don’t see any danger for Bayern at all in the games with Celtic. Their chances of reaching the Round of 16 are very good. Celtic have a home and an away face. The Scots won 3-1 at home against RB Leipzig, but remember, they lost 7-1 at Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know Bayern may have conceded three goals in Rotterdam against Feyenoord and also against Holstein Kiel in the Bundesliga. But they kept a clean sheet in their last game against Werder Bremen and looked better. Everything is going well for them at the moment. They are showing the quality they have…in contrast to Dortmund.”

Rodgers at odds

The Celtic boss isn’t of the same rolling over and lying down to Bayern view. He wants his team to try and make Parkhead a place to be feared. Rodgers said: “We’ve already shown progress this season before we kick a ball tomorrow night, and I’ve been really pleased with that side of it.

“Over the course of the eight games, we’ve proven in this first season that there are elements to our game which are making progress. But, of course, we’re in it for a purpose and the purpose was to get to this stage, past the eight games. So now we play probably one of the teams that will see themselves as favourites for the competition.

“They’ve got wonderful talent, Vincent’s gone in there and done a really good job with some top young players and some really experienced players. But I can’t wait for that because that’s what you look forward to as a coach and I know that we all as a team are looking to test ourselves and measure ourselves against an absolutely brilliant team.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bayern Munich are one of the giants of the European game. They really are football royalty in terms of what they’ve achieved over many years at this level. So for us to be in a position where we can challenge them is a great marker for us. What is important for us, is that we’re very much alive in the tie going over to Germany. I think that would be the key message for us, but we want to go and perform.

“We’re not frightened to lose, that’s not what this is about. This is about going and performing, and if we can perform well, like we’ve shown in this competition, especially at home, hopefully we can get what we deserve.”