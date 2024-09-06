Celtic's Luke McCowan and Rangers midfielder Connor Barron | SNS Group

Celtic handed their rivals a pasting when they met last time out.

Frank McAvennie insists Kris Boyd was bang on with his Celtic vs Rangers assessment.

The Ibrox hero said that not one of Philippe Clement’s men would get in the starting XI at Parkhead after Brendan Rodgers’ side coasted past them 3-0 last Sunday. Already, Rangers are five points behind Celtic in the title race, four games in.

Celtic hero McAvennie says the likes of Graeme Souness claiming the gap is not as big as some claim isn’t quite right, but Boyd’s version of events is spotless. McAvennie insists if it was a boxing match, it would have been called off.

He told Football Insider: “I think Kris Boyd said it perfectly. When Celtic played Rangers, it doesn’t matter when, you’d say four of five of the Celtic team would get in the Rangers team, and four or five of the Rangers team would get into Celtic.

“Not one Rangers player from that game at the weekend would get in the Celtic team. Not one. They can wrap that up any way you want, it was Kris Boyd that said that and it was very honest, it’s the first time I’ve seen it because he was hurting.

“Boyd was hurting at the weekend and quite rightly because it was a bad performance. I’m a footballer, Kris Boyd is a footballer, Souness is trying to put a different spin on it.

“Honestly, if it was a boxing match it would have been stopped, Celtic battered them. It’s the worst I’ve seen from a Rangers team, they never laid a glove on Celtic, it’s the worst I’ve seen from them at Celtic Park for a long time.”