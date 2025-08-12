Pundit says Celtic ‘need reinforcements’ despite impressive start to season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s been a solid start to the season for Celtic as The Hoops followed up their victory against St Mirren on the opening day, with another good performance at Pittodrie on Sunday. Brendan Rodgers’ side didn’t appear to get out of first gear in the their 2-0 victory over Aberdeen.

New signing, Benjamin Nygren opened the scoring in the first half, before a wonder strike from Reo Hatate sealed all three points for The Celts. The win makes it two wins from two for Celtic, however a BBC pundit has stated that Rodgers will still need to bolster his squad before the end of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Hearts midfielder, Michael Stewart believes Celtic have to make a minimum of three signings this year if they want to compete in Europe. The pundit was speaking on the latest edition of the Scottish Football Social Club show alongside former Rangers defender Alan Hutton.

Pundit believe Celts need ‘at least two wingers and a striker’

It’s no secret that Celtic fans are crying out for another signing, particularly in the attacking third. With the loss of Nicolas Kuhn to Como and Jota out injured until 2026, Michael Stewart believes Brendan Rodgers will have to look for replacements in wide areas and also thinks The Hoops are in need of another number nine.

Speaking on Premier Sports’ Scottish Football Social Club, Stewart said: “Celtic need at least two wingers and a striker. With Jota out, Brendan Rodgers has been quite clear about it as well that they need reinforcements at the top end of the park, although he didn’t want to put an exact number on it but it’s clear for all to see.”

“They need reinforcements if they want to make any sort of impact in Europe. It’s quite obvious the board have got targets they’ll be working on but none appear to have come off yet, it’s pretty key that they get them done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stewart full of praise for new man Nygren

New Swedish signing, Benjamin Nygren has enjoyed a good start to life in Glasgow and looks to already be ahead of Arne Engels in the Celtic midfield pecking order. Nygren signed for the Celts in June from Nordsjaelland for a fee of around £1.3m.

Michael Stewart has been impressed by the Swede’s performances, he said: “in terms of Nygren, I like what I’ve seen so far, it’s understandable why he’s playing ahead of Engels. He scored goals last year for Nordsjaelland as well, he’s got goals in his game and looks like he’s fitting into the team really well.”

Celtic signed Arne Engels last summer from Augsburg for around £11m, however it looks as if the Belgian may have lost his place in the starting lineup to Nygren.

Kieran Tierney set up the Nygren goal at Pittodrie and Stewart believes the left back is slowly but surely getting back to his best. He said: “with Kieran Tierney, I think it’ll take a few months, but even yesterday you were starting to see that little bit more from him. You get him in the final third 1v1 against anybody, the determination to beat his direct opponent is second to none.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celtic’s next match will be in the Premier Sports Cup last 16, as they host Falkirk at Parkhead on Friday night.