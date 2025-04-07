Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The incident was spotted as St Johnstone inflicted Celtic with a Premiership stunner.

A sloppy moment by a Celtic star who should know better has been stated as a key reason as to what resulted in a brutal Hoops afternoon.

Daniels Balodis headed home inside the opening five minutes to seal a 1-0 Premiership victory against the champions for bottom side St Johnstone. It came off a free kick routine that beat the Celtic defence but even before that, a foul by Jeffrey Schlupp allowed Graham Carey a chance to swing a ball in.

It had been a sloppy start to Celtic up until that point too. Stephen McGinn was watching the game for Sportsound and reckons the Schlupp moment proved a lazy catalyst for what was to come.

Lazy Celtic moment

The former midfielder said at half-time on the BBC coverage: “He'll (Brendan Rodgers) be really frustrated when he watches it back in terms of the way they started the game, the defensive point of view, the first two balls that go into the box. St Johnstone make first contact in them. I think the free kick that leads to the goal is really sloppy from a player of Jeffrey Schlupp’s experience.

“I think it's just a kind of lazy leg he leaves in, St Johnstone get the foul and you give Graham Carey the opportunity to put quality ball into the box then he's going to deliver. That just shows you, both managers spoke about top facing bottom, not having a divine right to win. You have to do things properly like the Celtic team do and have done for a number of seasons but you give teams opportunity to put it in the box and they can punish you.”

Celtic boss anger

Rodgers was also far from happy with he witnessed. He told club media at full time: “It’s about getting your mentality right before you even kick a ball. We’ve had one or two games where we’re waiting for the game, and that worries me when I look at the squad. The squad have shown great mental strength over the course of the season, but have lacked that ambition in games, and, especially today, there’s no excuse – we had three sides of the ground full.

“And with your own supporters pushing you on expecting, maybe that’s something I have to look at – expectation versus underdog. Because everyone can play as an underdog, but when you’re a Celtic player you have to deal with both, you’ve got to deal with the underdog in the Champions League at times, and then you have to deal with the expectation at home and being the top team. That’s something that has really disappointed me.

“We got into some really good areas, and, like I said, it was a combination of just not that clinical edge to the game and their keeper making some fantastic saves, and their players making some great blocks. And I also want to give St Johnstone a huge amount of credit, because you’re bottom of the league, you’re fighting for your life, and I just felt that their fight was greater than ours at the beginning of the game. That got them in front and we couldn’t respond.”