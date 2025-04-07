Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rangers and Celtic conspiracy theories gripes are held by some referees.

A former referee has insisted that some whistlers he’s spoken to have one feeling over taking on Rangers vs Celtic matches.

The Old Firm is one of the game’s fiercest rivalries and refereeing talking points are never far from the surface. Mark Clattenburg never got the chance to take on that game but is vastly experience having previously been in the English Premier League for many a year.

He does, however, have plenty of contacts within the refereeing world and some of Scotland. What they truthfully tell him is the conspiracy theory of supporting one team or the other is something refs feel accused of.

Rangers and Celtic refereeing ‘accusation’

Clattenburg told Rangers News: “I have spoke to many Scottish referees and it’s always intense as you are always accused of being a supporter of one of the clubs. I would referee it with common sense and empathy and hope that the match is talked about for the football and not referee decisions.”

“I would have loved to referee (the Old Firm) as you know the history and rivalry. This and the El Clasico was also a regret as they did not draw each other in Champions League when I was referee.”

Controversy has not been far from Rangers vs Celtic fixtures, even this season. Head of referees, Willie Collum, admitted that VAR was wrong in the Premier Sports Cup Final after Vaclav Cerny was incorrectly not awarded a penalty after a challenge by Liam Scales. Celtic then went on to win the cup.

Rangers vs Celtic controversy

Collum told the VAR show at the time: "The holding [of Cerny's shirt] begins outside the penalty area and then it continues on the line and arguably beyond the line and fully into the penalty area. Regardless, the fact it's on the line this should be considered as a penalty kick.

"The referee has awarded a free-kick on the field because he sees the pulling. He's correctly judged the incident in terms of the foul play but then the VAR team need to go into a check, they need to decide whether the incident is inside or outside and ultimately they failed to come to the correct conclusion which is this should have been a factual overturn, no need for the referee to go to the monitor. A factual overturn for a penalty kick to be awarded.

"I have to be very honest and say people need to take time to make sure is the holding inside or outside. Ultimately when you look at the TV pictures this is not a difficult decision for the VAR team. They are not forensic enough in the analysis, they move far too quickly. I think they're thrown because the majority of the Rangers player's body is outside the penalty area, but that's irrelevant because it's the holding they should be judging and they should be making sure they get an image to show them that that continues into the penalty area.

"We've dissected this incident because people will obviously hear me saying today that it's wrong, but that's not enough. We need to now understand: why did we get it wrong and how do we make things better? How do we improve? What are the lessons learned from this incident? People will find it very hard to accept this error, very difficult to accept it.

"The VAR, when he's checking the incident, doesn't analyse the holding enough and he then says to the AVAR who is supporting him and noting down the yellow card for the Celtic player at the time, he's focused on the paperwork. That's a learning point. We should park the paperwork and we can catch up on the paperwork. The focus has to be on the decision. The ball's dead, the AVAR isn't watching the play, it's an opportunity for the team of VAR officials to focus on the incident and the incident alone."