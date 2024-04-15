Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou has been told he’s not at Celtic anymore as a concern emerges around his Tottenham style.

His side’s top four hopes in the Premier League took a bump at the weekend, as Newcastle United thrashed Spurs 4-0. To make matters worse, Aston Villa beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates to put up a three-point gap in fourth, but Tottenham have a game in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara has been left fuming after the thrashing, and had a putdown surrounding Postecoglou’s Celtic tenure to put forward. The Australian’s swashbuckling attacking style wowed Scottish football during his two seasons at Parkhead before leaving last summer, but O’Hara had a warning over that style.

He told talkSPORT: "You know what’s starting to annoy me? You’re not playing in Scotland anymore, Ange. You’re not Celtic and you’re not playing terrible sides."

Former Celtic and Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has spotted red flags in the high-octane attacking style deployed by Postecoglou. He wrote in the Times: “I understand managers must have a clear plan A for how they want their team to play but I don't agree with the idea that plan A should be stuck to at all times; you have to be adaptable as a manager.

“Ange Postecoglou has been praised all season for how his Tottenham Hotspur team play, but Newcastle United had clearly done their homework. They ripped Spurs' high line to shreds with Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak. You have to recognise when your plan isn't working, and I can't believe he didn't think to drop the line a bit deeper. I feel he was too stubborn.